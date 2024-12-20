Feasibility study for ferry system ready by Q1 2025

Jeffrey Manalo, deputy executive director at the PPP Center told reporters that the study for the Manila Bay-Pasig River-Laguna Lake (MAPALLA) Ferry project is still ongoing.

MANILA, Philippines — The government expects to complete the feasibility study for the proposed ferry system that will traverse Manila Bay, Pasig River and Laguna de Bay by early next year, according to the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center.

Jeffrey Manalo, deputy executive director at the PPP Center told reporters that the study for the Manila Bay-Pasig River-Laguna Lake (MAPALLA) Ferry project is still ongoing.

“So (we expect to complete this) Q1 (first quarter) of 2025,” he said.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) and PPP Center are working on the feasibility study of the MAPALLA to determine passenger demand and the project cost.

Earlier, DOTr Assistant Secretary Leonel de Velez said the government is looking to complete the study within this year.

He also said the government intends to bid out the development of the ferry system as a PPP next year.

This means the government will be looking for a private partner for the implementation of the project.

MAPALLA will involve the financing, design and construction of a ferry system that will connect Manila Bay and Laguna Lake through the Pasig River.

The project will also involve the procurement of low carbon ferries, as well as operations and maintenance of the ferry system.

Transportation Undersecretary Timothy John Batan earlier said the DOTr is looking to mobilize P15 billion to P20 billion for the project.

In building the ferry system, he also said the DOTr wants to replicate the Chao Phraya River Ferry System in Thailand and the New York Ferry System in the US.

Through the project, the government aims to provide additional capacity to addsress the high transportation demand between the eastern and western areas of the Greater Capital Region.