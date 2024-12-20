DepEd lauds Aboitiz Foundationâ€™s education programs

DepEd lauds Aboitiz Foundation’s education programs

MANILA, Philippines — The secretary of the Department of Education (DepEd) has commended Aboitiz Foundation for its efforts to improve the country’s education sector.

“Aboitiz Foundation has demonstrated unwavering dedication to providing quality education for the Filipino youth, particularly in underserved and remote communities,” Education Secretary Sonny Angara said.

“Public-private partnerships accelerate our impact on learners and teachers. By working together, we can create enduring solutions that ensure a brighter future for Filipino children,” he added.

Angara cited programs such as AuroraPH and Aboitiz Future Leaders, which aim to create lasting solutions that benefit students and teachers, particularly in remote and underserved areas.

According to the Aboitiz Foundation, the AuroraPH program has exceeded its 2024 goal by energizing and connecting 11 last-mile schools to the internet through solar power, surpassing the original target of 10 schools. These solar panels provide a sustainable solution to energy and connectivity issues in remote areas.

In 2025, the foundation plans to expand AuroraPH to reach 100 more schools nationwide, helping even more students access quality education.

Meanwhile, the Aboitiz Future Leaders program continues to empower the youth, currently supporting 50 college scholars in various universities across the country.

For 2025, the program aims to onboard 100 more scholars, giving them access to education and brighter career opportunities.

“Our partnership with DepEd drives us to create transformative programs that open pathways for Filipino youth,” said Aboitiz Foundation president Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar.

“Through AuroraPH and Aboitiz Future Leaders, we’re turning challenges into opportunities for success,” she added.

Aside from education, the Aboitiz Foundation also focuses on two other pillars, namely jobs and climate action.

Under the jobs pillar, the flagship program Elevate AIDA equips women with skills in artificial intelligence and data annotation, paving the way for meaningful job placements and income generation.

In contrast, the climate action pillar highlights programs such as CarbonPH and the Wasteless campaign, both of which emphasize environmental sustainability and resilience.

CarbonPH focuses on reforestation and watershed recovery, while the Wasteless campaign promotes recycling and sustainable practices in partnership with communities and stakeholders.

The foundation stressed that its multi-pronged approach to nation-building reflects its mission to create a better and more sustainable Philippines.

It emphasized that by supporting education, fostering job creation, and championing climate action, it aligns with national development goals and inspires collaboration across sectors.

“Programs like AuroraPH and Aboitiz Future Leaders show how partnerships can drive inclusive growth and sustainable development,” Hontiveros-Malvar said

The DepEd also recognized other Aboitiz Group initiatives from City Savings Bank, AboitizPower’s Therma South Inc., and Visayan Electric for advancing education and uplifting communities across the Philippines.