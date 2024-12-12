^

Business

No plan to regulate imports of sugar alternatives – SRA

Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas - The Philippine Star
December 12, 2024 | 12:00am
No plan to regulate imports of sugar alternatives â SRA
SRA administrator and CEO Pablo Luis Azcona said certain industry players, including food manufacturers and beverage makers, have raised concerns regarding their plan to require importers of sweetener under Tariff Line 1702 to pay an import clearance fee before their shipments could be released at the port.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) clarified that its plan to impose clearance fees on imported sugar alternatives is intended to monitor the volume of shipments and not to regulate the importation of so-called “other sugar” products.

SRA administrator and CEO Pablo Luis Azcona said certain industry players, including food manufacturers and beverage makers, have raised concerns regarding their plan to require importers of sweetener under Tariff Line 1702 to pay an import clearance fee before their shipments could be released at the port.

Azcona earlier revealed that the SRA board is set to sign an order that would impose a P10 per 50-kilogram bag equivalent of raw sugar clearance fee on imported sweeteners like glucose and fructose as part of its efforts to monitor the entry of sugar alternatives in the country.

“The proposed order is not about controlling or regulating the importation of these other sugars. The purpose is to get accurate data on the amount of other sugar that enters the country,” Azcona said.

“We are explaining to them that the very purpose of this is just to gather data. We need to know exactly the total volume coming in before we make a policy or a plan for the industry,” he added.

The SRA chief emphasized that they are avoiding coming up with future policies for the sugar industry that would be based on incorrect data, that is why there is a need to monitor the import figures of sugar alternatives.

Some of the concerns raised by the users of the other sugars were clarificatory in nature, Azcona said. “They are concerned with the purpose of the proposed [import clearance fee imposition],” he added.

Furthermore, Azcona pointed out that the proposed import clearance fee is “very minimal” and would not cause a price uptick on manufactured goods like beverages and sweets that use “other sugar” as an ingredient. “It is not an issue,” he said.

The SRA board would still push to have the sugar order signed before the end of the year so that it would be implemented soon or by the start of next year, Azcona said.

Commodities under Tariff Line 1702 include glucose, fructose, artificial honey, palm sugar and maltose, among others. Imports under the tariff line are roughly estimated to be around 300,000 metric tons (in raw sugar equivalent), Azcona said.

The SRA board is also considering slapping the same regulatory measure on artificial sweeteners like sucralose and aspartame, Azcona said. He added that it would be a different sugar order should the board decide to push through with this.

“We would also want to monitor the volumes (of artificial sweeteners) coming in. Based on informal information, it is around 200,000 metric tons to 300,000 metric tons,” he said.

The SRA board also wants to check the health issues concerning artificial sweeteners by coordinating with the Department of Health to see the health effects of these sugar alternatives.

SRA

SUGAR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Technology boom in ASEAN

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Secretary Deck Go is right. Malaysia and Vietnam are enjoying a technology boom as billions of dollars in FDI poured in the wake of a rush to protect high tech products from the threatened Trump tariffs starting...
Business
fbtw
Marcos OKs RCEF extension to 2031, boosts annual funding

Marcos OKs RCEF extension to 2031, boosts annual funding

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 days ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday, December 9, signed a measure extending the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund...
Business
fbtw
Law on VAT refunds for foreigners signed

Law on VAT refunds for foreigners signed

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 days ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday signed a measure enacting a value-added tax system for non-resident tourists.
Business
fbtw
RCBC bares leadership reshuffle

RCBC bares leadership reshuffle

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. has announced key leadership changes, including the appointment of Reginaldo Anthony Cariaso...
Business
fbtw
FDI slumps to over 4-year low

FDI slumps to over 4-year low

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The net FDI inflow fell by 36.2 percent in September from $577 million in the same month a year ago. It marked the lowest...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PSEi tumbles ahead of US inflation report

PSEi tumbles ahead of US inflation report

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Investors chose to err on the side of caution while waiting for the release of US inflation data, resulting in a negative...
Business
fbtw
Government urged to consider listing GOCCs at PSE

Government urged to consider listing GOCCs at PSE

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The Philippine capital market can broaden its investor base if it emulates regional neighbors by enlisting state-owned firms...
Business
fbtw
Paskong Pinoy

Paskong Pinoy

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 1 hour ago
The Filipino Christmas celebration is truly one of a kind. We are known for having the longest holiday season in the world,...
Business
fbtw

Philippines trails ASEAN neighbors in capital market viability

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The Philippines may be one of the fastest growing economies in Asia, but the country is lagging behind regional peers in terms of overall viability of its capital market, according to a report.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with