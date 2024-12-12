^

Business

Robinsons Malls scores win at Quezon City Green Awards

The Philippine Star
December 12, 2024 | 12:00am
Robinsons Malls scores win at Quezon City Green Awards
This undated file photo shows a Robinsons Mall.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Robinsons Novaliches is now a Certified Green Mall Awardee after winning the “Excellence in Climate Action” award presented by Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte during the recent Quezon City Green Awards ceremonies held at the Quezon City MICE Center.

The award recognizes the mall’s pioneering community initiative launched in 2017, the Recycling Market, that consistently  promotes sustainable practices for a greener environment.

The Recycling Market has been the cornerstone of Robinsons Novaliches’ environmental efforts, encouraging community participation in waste reduction and sustainable living.

The program’s impact highlights the mall’s dedication to creating a greener future, aligned with Quezon City’s progressive environmental initiatives.

Last year, Robinsons Novaliches also received a special citation in Climate Action at the Quezon City Green Awards for its use of solar panels, energy-efficient lighting and water conservation systems.

Robinsons Magnolia received the top honors in the 2023 Quezon City Green Awards for its green residuals waste management program.

This year, it was honored with the Sustainable Shopping Center Design Award by the Philippine Retailers Association and DTI at the 2024 Outstanding Filipino Retailers Awards, further cementing its leadership in fostering sustainable communities.

“We are very honored to receive the Excellence in Climate Action award from the Quezon City Government for the second year in a row.” said Joel Lumanlan, vice president for operations and marketing of Robinsons Malls.

“We also express our sincere gratitude to all our stakeholders, partners, and customers for their invaluable support. As we continue to provide our customers with delightful dining, shopping, and entertainment experiences, we remain committed to sustainability through clean and renewable energy sources, comprehensive waste management, and innovative green practices integrated into our malls’ design and operations,” he said.

ROBINSONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Technology boom in ASEAN

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Secretary Deck Go is right. Malaysia and Vietnam are enjoying a technology boom as billions of dollars in FDI poured in the wake of a rush to protect high tech products from the threatened Trump tariffs starting...
Business
fbtw
Marcos OKs RCEF extension to 2031, boosts annual funding

Marcos OKs RCEF extension to 2031, boosts annual funding

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 days ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday, December 9, signed a measure extending the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund...
Business
fbtw
Law on VAT refunds for foreigners signed

Law on VAT refunds for foreigners signed

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 days ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday signed a measure enacting a value-added tax system for non-resident tourists.
Business
fbtw
RCBC bares leadership reshuffle

RCBC bares leadership reshuffle

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. has announced key leadership changes, including the appointment of Reginaldo Anthony Cariaso...
Business
fbtw
FDI slumps to over 4-year low

FDI slumps to over 4-year low

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The net FDI inflow fell by 36.2 percent in September from $577 million in the same month a year ago. It marked the lowest...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
UnionBank to dissolve dormant subsidiary

UnionBank to dissolve dormant subsidiary

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
Union Bank of the Philippines has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Union Data Corp. would be dissolved after receiving...
Business
fbtw

Group pushes for health technology assessment

1 hour ago
The Philippine Alliance of Patient Organizations emphasized the vital role of health technology assessment in advancing universal health care, highlighting its impact on equitable access to healthcare. At a year-end...
Business
fbtw

Gas power in Asia and Pacific Light

By Bienvenido Oplas Jr. | 1 hour ago
In Part 1 of this topic last Nov. 28, I discussed the countries with the highest natural gas power generation/total power generation ratio. The top three are Singapore, Iran and Egypt.
Business
fbtw
Rice self-sufficiency ratio recovers to 78.5% in 2023

Rice self-sufficiency ratio recovers to 78.5% in 2023

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 hour ago
The country’s rice self-sufficiency ratio recovered to 78.5 percent last year, following a 24-year low of 77 percent...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with