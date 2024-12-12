Robinsons Malls scores win at Quezon City Green Awards

MANILA, Philippines — Robinsons Novaliches is now a Certified Green Mall Awardee after winning the “Excellence in Climate Action” award presented by Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte during the recent Quezon City Green Awards ceremonies held at the Quezon City MICE Center.

The award recognizes the mall’s pioneering community initiative launched in 2017, the Recycling Market, that consistently promotes sustainable practices for a greener environment.

The Recycling Market has been the cornerstone of Robinsons Novaliches’ environmental efforts, encouraging community participation in waste reduction and sustainable living.

The program’s impact highlights the mall’s dedication to creating a greener future, aligned with Quezon City’s progressive environmental initiatives.

Last year, Robinsons Novaliches also received a special citation in Climate Action at the Quezon City Green Awards for its use of solar panels, energy-efficient lighting and water conservation systems.

Robinsons Magnolia received the top honors in the 2023 Quezon City Green Awards for its green residuals waste management program.

This year, it was honored with the Sustainable Shopping Center Design Award by the Philippine Retailers Association and DTI at the 2024 Outstanding Filipino Retailers Awards, further cementing its leadership in fostering sustainable communities.

“We are very honored to receive the Excellence in Climate Action award from the Quezon City Government for the second year in a row.” said Joel Lumanlan, vice president for operations and marketing of Robinsons Malls.

“We also express our sincere gratitude to all our stakeholders, partners, and customers for their invaluable support. As we continue to provide our customers with delightful dining, shopping, and entertainment experiences, we remain committed to sustainability through clean and renewable energy sources, comprehensive waste management, and innovative green practices integrated into our malls’ design and operations,” he said.