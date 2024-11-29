GSIS P/GM Veloso is new ASSA chairperson

The ASEAN Social Security Association (ASSA) has elected Government Service Insurance System president and general manager Jose Arnulfo Veloso as its new chairperson.

Veloso will lead the organization’s efforts to integrate social security systems and improve service delivery across Southeast Asian nations.

In his acceptance speech, Veloso pointed out that “We gather at a pivotal moment when the nature of work, society and human connection is being reshaped by forces beyond our borders. Our mission to protect and empower the workers and families of ASEAN has never been more critical.”

The ASSA leadership transition took place during the three-day 41st ASSA Meetings at Seda Manila Bay Hotel in Parañaque City from Nov. 25 to 27, with more than 100 delegates in attendance.

Veloso succeeds Ahmad Zulqarnain Onn, CEO of Malaysia’s Employees Provident Fund, for the 2024 to 2025 term. Haji Md Adfarul/Haji Maz Adanan of Brunei’s Employees Trust Fund is the new vice chairperson.

GSIS senior vice president Joseph Philip Andres will serve as secretary general, succeeding Balqais Yusoff.

ASSA, a non-governmental organization, promotes collaboration among social security institutions in ASEAN member states. Its members include institutions from Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

During the meeting, 19 member institutions received recognition for best practices.

Philippine agencies earned five awards:

GSIS: Innovation Recognition Award for its Ginhawa for All housing program (Lease with Option to Buy);

Social Security System: Innovation Recognition Award for its e-Wheels Program.

Employees’ Compensation Commission: Continuous Improvement Recognition Award for its Return-to-Work program.

Philippine Health Insurance Corp.: Continuous Improvement Recognition Award for Benefits Development Planning Protocol.

Home Development Mutual Fund: Customer Service Recognition Award for enhancing customer service experience.

During the three-day meeting, Southeast Asia’s social security leaders were urged to formulate a regional framework that would integrate systems, allowing people to move from one country to another with their social security benefits intact.

Speaking at the Philippine-hosted conference, board and secretariat meetings on Monday, Malaysia’s social security agency PERKESO deputy chief executive officer Edmund Cheong Peck Huang said ASEAN should “lead the world in social protection that transcends borders”.

“We live in a world that is more connected than ever, and with Southeast Asia becoming increasingly mobile, millions of our workers are crossing borders to pursue better opportunities,” he said.

“As they move, they deserve to know that their social security benefits move with them – it’s time we seriously consider in ASSA the portability of social security benefits,” he added.

Delivering his presentation titled Navigating the Future of Social Security, he emphasized the need for social security institutions to future-proof their systems – one that is resilient and capable of absorbing shocks.

The ASEAN Declaration on Portability of Social Security Benefits for Migrant Workers in ASEAN was adopted in November 2022 at the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

It is the ability of social security benefits to be transferred to and accessed by the migrant workers upon return to their home countries, ensuring that monetary contributions they and their employers paid will not be lost nor forfeited.

Meanwhile, he commended various digital innovations and inclusive social protection initiatives in the region, including the Philippines’ AlkanSSSya program for the self-employed; Malaysia’s mobile applications that offer on-demand benefits; Indonesia’s digital payment solutions and Singapore’s digital ID system.

At the end of the summit, ASSA hopes to come up with a “sustainability pledge” to reflect the group’s collective resolve to address evolving challenges in the region, including climate change, rapidly aging population and high informal sectors.

The three-day conference featured panel discussions, interactive sessions and keynote messages from leading experts and ASEAN leaders.

The outcomes and recommendations from the event will contribute to the broader ASEAN agenda and generate actionable insights and strategies that will strengthen cooperation and drive forward the enhancement of social protection networks across the region.

It was attended by members of the Philippine Social Security Association, composed of the GSIS, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, Social Security System, Philippine Health Insurance Corp., Home Development Mutual Fund and Employees’ Compensation Commission.

