Climate change’s impact on education

It is well known that our country has been identified as among the countries most at risk from climate change. Nowadays even a passing weather disturbance within our area of responsibility is enough to create havoc, which was what happened with the recent flooding by Severe Tropical Storm Trami/Kristine which devastated the Bicol region, Batangas and Cagayan.

Just last July, Metro Manila once again experienced Ondoy-level flooding that brought the metropolis to a standstill due to the passage of Super Typhoon Gaemi/Carina.

Aside from the physical damage to infrastructure and agriculture, the devastating effect of climate change is clearly affecting the education and future ability of the youth to get proper education, which in turn also impacts our economic ability to grow.

According to a recent World Bank report, a staggering 400 million students globally have experienced school closures from extreme weather since 2022. The report examines the detrimental impacts of climate change on education in low- and middle-income countries and offers solutions to harness education to spur climate action. It also estimates that a one-time investment of $18.51 per child can mitigate the impact from climate shocks.

New analysis in the report “Choosing Our Future: Education for Climate Action,” shows that the climate crisis is hitting education the hardest in low-income countries, with 18 school days lost annually on average, compared to 2.4 days in wealthier nations.

According to the World Bank report, a 10-year-old in 2024 will experience three times more floods, five times more droughts and 36 times more heatwaves over their lifetime compared to a 10-year-old in 1970. And even when schools are open, students are losing learning due to the climate. In Brazil, students in the poorest 50 percent of municipalities could lose half a year’s learning due to heat alone.

“Young people are directly impacted by this crisis, and they are eager to act. Yet education systems are not delivering the information, skills and opportunities they need in a climate-affected world,” said Mamta Murthi, vice president, People Vice Presidency, World Bank. “This is a missed opportunity to harness the power of education so we can adapt to and mitigate the climate crisis.”

The World Bank points out that education is not only under threat from climate change – it is massively overlooked in climate financing. Past analyses have shown that a mere 1.5 percent of climate finance goes to education.

New estimates in the report show that for $18.51 per child, schools can help better safeguard learning from climate change – by improving classroom temperature, building resilient infrastructure and training teachers, among other adaptation measures.

“The promising news is that there are many low-cost steps that governments can take to harness education and learning for climate action while adapting education systems to climate change,” said Luis Benveniste, global director of education at the World Bank. “Improving school infrastructure, ensuring learning continuity and leveraging students and teachers as effective agents of positive change can all contribute to a more livable planet.”

Surveys in the report shed light on the disconnect between the eagerness of young people in low- and middle-income countries to do something and the lack of knowledge and skills to act. Around 65 percent of young people across eight countries believe their futures are at stake if they don’t develop green skills, but 60 percent also believe they didn’t learn enough about climate change in school.

The report shows that each year of education increases climate awareness by nearly nine percent, based on data from 96 countries. It argues that education is key to addressing these gaps in information, skills and knowledge and driving climate action worldwide by reshaping mindsets, behaviors, skills and innovation.

With demand for green skills outpacing supply in many low- and middle-income countries, the report busts commonly held myths. For instance, the World Bank report cited, around 73 percent of young people across eight countries mistakenly believe that they cannot get a green job without Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) skills.

New World Bank data and analysis show that green skills are being demanded at nearly all skill levels and sectors across low- and middle-income countries. For example, 31 percent of green jobs in the Philippines are medium skill roles.

The report lays out evidence, data, on-the-ground examples and a policy agenda to support country efforts. For example, improving foundational and STEM skills, mainstreaming climate education and building teacher capacity will help harness schooling for climate action. Governments can prioritize green skilling and innovation in tertiary education to help supercharge a shift to more sustainable practices.

According to the 2015 UNESCO Education 2030 Agenda, the recommended national expenditure for education should be at least four to six percent of the national gross domestic product or GDP, or 15 to 20 percent of the national budget.

For 2024, our education sector was allotted a budget of P924.5 billion, which was equivalent to 16 percent of the national budget and for 2025, the proposed budget was set at P977.6 billion which is equivalent to 15.4 percent of the national budget.

That amount includes state funding for state universities and colleges, the Commission on Higher Education and the Technical Educational and Skills Development Authority.

Hopefully, Education Secretary Sonny Angara will be able to ensure that Filipinos get the necessary education to help our countrygrow.