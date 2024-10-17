^

Philippines targets 456,000 hotel rooms by 2028 to boost tourism

Philstar.com
October 17, 2024 | 6:37pm
Philippines targets 456,000 hotel rooms by 2028 to boost tourism
Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco (4th from left) and officials of the Philippine Hotel Owners Association Inc. (PHOA) led by its President Arthur Lopez (3rd from left), Technical Working Group (TWG) on PHISAP Chairman Francis Gotianun (5th from right), Executive Director Benito “Bong” Bengzon, Jr. (4th from right), together with Nurture Wellness and Spa President/Owner Cathy Turvill (leftmost), Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) Assistant Chief Operating Officer Karen Baydo (2nd from left), Robinsons Hotels and Resorts Senior Vice President and Business Unit General Manager Barun Jolly (3rd from right), SM Hotels Conventions Corp. Senior Vice President for Operations Cathy Nepomuceno (2nd from right), and Megaworld Hotels & Resorts Head of Sales and Strategic Partnerships Claire Bernabe (rightmost) lead the unveiling of the Philippine Hotel Industry Strategic Action Plan (PHISAP) 2023-2028 on Wednesday (October 16) at The Westin Manila.
DOT / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The local hotel industry and the Department of Tourism are aiming to meet their projected demand of 456,000 hotel room keys in the Philippines by 2028.

The Philippine Hotel Owners Association Inc. (PHOA) on Wednesday, October 16, announced its goal during the launch of the Philippine Hotel Industry Strategic Action Plan, a five-year roadmap that aims to make the Philippines' hotel scene more competitive by 2028.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco attributed the creation of the plan to the PHOA's partnership with the department two years ago. "I’m honored by the fact that they have been very aggressive in partnering with the DOT, which has tried to meet their passion with equal commitment and devotion to seeing this through," she said.

The blueprint, Frasco said, aims to help the Philippines reclaim its "rightful place in the ASEAN region and the global tourism landscape."

“We must set our targets high and pursue ambitious goals for it. It is projected that by 2028, there will be a room demand of over 456,000 room keys. We have some catching up to do, and I’m very glad that with the aggressive investment of our hotel owners, as well as our partners in the tourism industry, we are well on our way to meeting that demand,” the DOT chief said

The plan focuses on improving room capacity, accessibility, infrastructure, and sustainability. It was developed through collaboration with various stakeholders, including government agencies and industry associations. 

The roadmap prioritizes expanding tourism roads, digital platforms, and smart technologies to enhance visitor experiences.

“We need to prioritize transport networks that allow visitors to easily reach even our most remote destinations while enhancing digital platforms that cater to the modern traveler’s need for information and convenience,” Frasco said.

In 2023, the accommodation sector employed approximately 1.45 million people and accounted for 23.3% of the 6.21 million jobs in tourism.

Frasco also noted the critical role of the hotel sector in the country's economic recovery, highlighting that the sector attracted over 51.4% of the P508.8 billion in tourism investments. — Cristina Chi

DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM

HOTEL INDUSTRY
