^

Business

Philippine real estate prices further rise in Q2, says BSP

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
September 27, 2024 | 3:33pm
Philippine real estate prices further rise in Q2, says BSP
Buildings in Ortigas business district dwarf houses as seen from Bonifacio Global City in Taguig on February 15, 2023.
STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — Real estate prices in the Philippines continued to rise in the second quarter of the year, the Banko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said on Friday, September 27. 

Residential property prices rose by 2.7% when compared to the previous time frame in 2023. This is a slower rise than the year-on-year growth of the first quarter, which was at 6.1%. 

On a quarter-to-quarter basis, housing prices grew by 1.8% this quarter when compared to quarter one, which was at 1.8%. 

Residential property in the National Capital Region (NCR) decreased by 1% in the second quarter of 2022 on a year-on-year basis. 

“By contrast, residential property prices in Areas Outside the NCR  increased by 4.2%. This growth was driven by the annual price increases in duplex housing units, single-detached/attached houses, and condominium units, which surpassed the decline in townhouse prices,” the BSP said in a statement. 

According to the BSP’s data, condominium units had the highest year-on-year growth rate in the second quarter at 10.6%. Single houses (detached or attached) grew by 1.7%. Townhouses registered a contraction of 0.8%. 

Despite the increase in prices, the number of residential real estate loans granted to purchase new houses contracted by 3.5% year-on-year. On a quarterly basis, the number of loans is even lower by 15.1%. 

At present, the appraised value of new housing units in the Philippines amounted to P83,759 per square meter. 

Broken down per area, the appraised value of housing units in Metro Manila is  Php140,158 per square meter. For areas outside of Metro Manila, the average appraised value is  P58,741 per square meter. 

vuukle comment

BANKO SENTRAL NG PILIPINAS

REAL ESTATE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
This time will be sweeter?

This time will be sweeter?

By Boo Chanco | 16 hours ago
Sen. Imee Marcos was trying to sell the Masagana 99, a pet project of her father, the late dictator. She claimed that it was...
Business
fbtw
Investors cheer possible Meralco franchise renewal

Investors cheer possible Meralco franchise renewal

By Brix Lelis | 16 hours ago
Strong investor confidence lifted the stocks of Manila Electric Co. after the House of Representatives passed on second reading...
Business
fbtw
CHED retains autonomous status for UPHSL

CHED retains autonomous status for UPHSL

16 hours ago
In a recent decision, the Commission on Higher Education has reaffirmed the autonomous status of the University of Perpetual...
Business
fbtw
Marcos signs Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act into law

Marcos signs Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act into law

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday, September 26, signed into law a measure imposing stiffer penalties for agricultural...
Business
fbtw
Anti-money laundering, sustainable finance are banks&rsquo; top concerns &ndash; BSP

Anti-money laundering, sustainable finance are banks’ top concerns – BSP

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 16 hours ago
Compliance with anti-money laundering regulations and sustainable finance guidelines proved to be the most challenging areas...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines semicon industry to benefit from US-funded program

Philippines semicon industry to benefit from US-funded program

By Louella Desiderio | 16 hours ago
The Philippines is among the countries selected for a $13.8-million program funded by the United States to expand and develop...
Business
fbtw
Market bounces back, hits fresh 31-month high

Market bounces back, hits fresh 31-month high

By Richmond Mercurio | 16 hours ago
The stock market resumed its climb yesterday, bouncing back to a fresh 31-month high.
Business
fbtw
Transition credits catalyst for decarbonization &ndash; ACEN

Transition credits catalyst for decarbonization – ACEN

By Brix Lelis | 16 hours ago
As the country shifts to cleaner power, transition credits can help accelerate the early retirement of coal-fired power plants,...
Business
fbtw
Hotel101 Global pushing through with planned US listing

Hotel101 Global pushing through with planned US listing

By Richmond Mercurio | 16 hours ago
Hotel101 Global Pte. Ltd., the Singapore-headquartered subsidiary of DoubleDragon Corp., is set to push through with its planned...
Business
fbtw
Metro Pacific Health seals expansion in Agusan del Sur

Metro Pacific Health seals expansion in Agusan del Sur

By Richmond Mercurio | 16 hours ago
Metro Pacific Health Corp., the healthcare arm of conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp., has sealed its expansion in...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with