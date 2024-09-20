Capital One bags Great Place To Work recertification

MANILA, Philippines — Capital One Philippines is proud to announce that it has been renewed as a Great Place To Work for the second consecutive year. This prestigious recognition underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to creating a genuinely inclusive workplace where all associates are included and valued.

The certification, awarded by the global authority on workplace culture, reflects the insights gathered from associate feedback which highlighted Capital One Philippines’ efforts in creating an inclusive and empowering workplace.

The Great Place to Work Certification is based on rigorous standards including trust, leadership and innovation, which align with Capital One Philippines’ core values.

“We are very honored to be re-certified as a Great Place to Work,” said Capital One Philippines head of country Raoul Teh.

“We would like to thank our teams for actively participating and candidly sharing their thoughts and feedback. This is a testament to our progress in building a culture where everyone is encouraged to share their ideas, and where all associates feel they belong. ”

The Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is a significant achievement for companies committed to maintaining a high-trust, high-performance workplace culture.