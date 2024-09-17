^

Business

Maya, Grab team up for instant credit

Keisha Ta-Asan - The Philippine Star
September 17, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Digital lender Maya Bank has partnered with Grab Philippines to offer instant credit services among eligible users, boosting Filipinos’ access to financial solutions while integrating more convenience into their daily lives.

According to the bank, the partnership is a significant step in promoting financial empowerment among Filipinos. By offering instant access to credit, Maya and Grab are making financial services more inclusive and accessible.

“One of the biggest financial challenges that Filipinos face is the lack of access to reliable and trustworthy lending services. So, we’re very excited to partner with Grab to make it easier than ever to open a credit line of up to P30,000 with Maya Easy Credit,” Maya Bank president Angelo Madrid said.

The partnership enables eligible users of the Grab app to avail an instant credit line of up to P30,000 through Maya Easy Credit, with no wait, no collateral and no paperwork required.

This collaboration enables and simplifies the process of applying for a credit line. Grab users only need to complete a form on the app, provide their mobile number and consent to Maya.

From there, users could download the Maya app, sign up and upgrade their accounts. Upon completing a credit application within the Maya app, approved users will have funds available instantly, subject to a credit evaluation.

Martha Borja, regional head of payments of the Grab Financial Group, said that their mission extends beyond innovating in transportation and on-demand deliveries.

“(Our mission) encompasses driving progress in financial inclusivity for millions of Filipinos. An expression of this is this landmark partnership with Maya Bank, effectively making Maya Credit more accessible to the millions of Grab users we serve daily,” Borja said.

“This collaboration represents a significant step in providing convenient access to non-traditional financial solutions directly through the Grab app, enriching lives, and expanding financial horizons for our users,” she added.

With Maya Easy Credit, eligible customers can now top up their Maya Wallet and effortlessly pay for Grab rides or food deliveries, giving them greater financial flexibility within the Grab app.

This integration also allows users to link their Maya accounts to the Grab app using their mobile number or Maya Cards for seamless payments across all Grab services.

Since beginning its lending operations in 2022, Maya had disbursed P47 billion in loans to 1.2 million borrowers as of end-June, with 59 percent choosing Maya as their first bank partner for loans.

Grab is Southeast Asia’s leading superapp and serves more than 700 cities across eight countries. Its services span deliveries, mobility and digital financial services.

vuukle comment

GRAB

MAYA BANK
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Semirara sees better earnings in H2

Semirara sees better earnings in H2

By Brix Lelis | 1 day ago
Consunji-led Semirara Mining and Power Corp. is poised for a financial uplift in the second half of the year amid stable coal...
Business
fbtw
Oil firms announce another rollback for September 17

Oil firms announce another rollback for September 17

By Jean Mangaluz | 11 hours ago
A fuel rollback will be implemented on Tuesday, September 17.
Business
fbtw
Foreign debt jumps to $130.2 billion in June

Foreign debt jumps to $130.2 billion in June

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The country’s external debt hit another all-time high of $130.18 billion as of end-June, inching up by 1.2 percent from...
Business
fbtw
Philippine Supreme Court snaps shut Lacoste's case against Crocodile brand

Philippine Supreme Court snaps shut Lacoste's case against Crocodile brand

By Ian Laqui | 7 hours ago
After a longstanding dispute between two crocodile-themed brands over their logos, the Supreme Court has ruled that there...
Business
fbtw
Manila Water customers face higher bills, Maynilad rates to decrease

Manila Water customers face higher bills, Maynilad rates to decrease

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 7 hours ago
Manila Water is set to raise water prices, while Maynilad will reduce rates.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Compliance woes stall Pag-IBIG home loan releases

Compliance woes stall Pag-IBIG home loan releases

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Home Development Mutual Fund, commonly known as Pag-IBIG Fund, is facing challenges in the release of its housing loans,...
Business
fbtw

A roadmap to success: A guide to tax credit/refund

By Genelyn Baguilat | 1 hour ago
The goal of every taxpayer is to ensure timely payment of taxes in order to avoid penalties.
Business
fbtw
EU dangles euro bonds to diversify Philippines portfolio

EU dangles euro bonds to diversify Philippines portfolio

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The European Union is encouraging the Philippine government to consider investing in EU bonds to diversify the country’s...
Business
fbtw
Meralco unit leads new tower management firm

Meralco unit leads new tower management firm

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Telco infrastructure operators have formed a joint venture to create one of the largest players in tower management in the...
Business
fbtw
Globe names CFO as Eala retires

Globe names CFO as Eala retires

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Telco-to-tech provider Globe Telecom Inc. is reshuffling its finance department before the end of the year following the retirement...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with