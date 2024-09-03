Packworks wins global award for empowering grassroot entrepreneurs

The prestigious honor recognizes Packworks' significant contributions to the tech and retail sectors in providing cutting-edge solutions that support local micro-entrepreneurs.

MANILA, Philippines — Packworks, a Filipino startup that provides a business-to-business (B2B) open platform to sari-sari stores, recently bagged the Bronze Stevie Award as "Company of the Year - Computer Software - Medium-size" category at the 21st Annual International Business Awards.

The prestigious honor recognizes Packworks' significant contributions to the tech and retail sectors in providing cutting-edge solutions that support local micro-entrepreneurs.

"This award reflects how our mission resonates with business leaders globally and validates the significance of our work. At Packworks, we are committed to empowering sari-sari stores through our open platform, driving innovation in the e-commerce and retail sectors," said Bing Tan, co-founder and CEO of Packworks.

Out of more than 3,600 nominations submitted by organizations in 62 nations and territories, Packworks was as one of the winners this year. Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 300 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July.

The annual International Business Awards, dubbed as “the Olympics for the workplace," is "the world's only international, all-encompassing business awards program" that aims to recognize high-achieving organizations and executives around the world.

Through Packworks' platform, over 270,000 sari-sari stores nationwide are able to digitize their day-to-day operations from pricing tools to inventory management and sales and revenue tracking, as well as give them access to working capital loans. Its partner stores are also able to reap more income through discounts from partner FMCG brands and companies.

The Bronze Stevie award is the latest accolade for Packworks. Last year, Forbes Asia recognized Packworks as one of the companies to watch in the Asia-Pacific region in its 100 to Watch List of 2023. In November, Packworks was also named Startup of the Year gold winner at the first-ever KMC Startup Awards.