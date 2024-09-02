PPA readies P1.2 billion for port works in Ilocos, Bohol

The PPA will pay as much as P840.7 million for the expansion of the Port of Currimao in Ilocos Norte and P364.31 million for the enhancements to the Port of Ubay in Bohol.

MANILA, Philippines — The government is spending P1.2 billion to expand and upgrade ports in Ilocos Norte and Bohol to improve access to these provinces and prepare them for future demand.

In a series of invitations to bid, the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) announced that it is looking for contractors for the Currimao Port Expansion Project and the Ubay Port Expansion Project.

For the Port of Currimao, the winning bidder for the deal will be tasked primarily to do removal, disposal and excavation works. Likewise, the contractor will be mandated to rehabilitate the port operational area.

For the Port of Ubay, the contractor will be instructed to carry out removal and excavation works and upgrade the port operational area. Moreover, it will be in charge of extending the reinforced concrete pier for further capacity.

The PPA will give the winning bidder for the Currimao Port Expansion Project 720 days to finish the project and 480 days for the Ubay Port Expansion Project.

The agency will conduct a pre-bid conference for the contract on Sept. 11, and it will close the bidding and open the proposals on Sept. 25.

The PPA has listed the rehabilitation of ports in Ilocos Norte and Bohol as part of its priority list of big-ticket infrastructure under the Marcos administration.

The Port of Currimao, in particular, is one of the select ports in the Philippines that can currently dock cruise vessels apart from the Ports of Manila, El Nido, Salomague and Tagbilaran. The PPA is keen on expanding the Port of Currimao to bolster its capacity for cruise tourism.

The Port of Ubay, for its part, plays a crucial role in facilitating sea travel in Visayas. To date, it welcomes passenger ships to and from Cebu and Leyte.

The PPA plans to complete 14 large-scale infrastructure projects across the archipelago before President Marcos steps down in 2028.

The PPA estimates that the pipeline will require up to P16 billion for it to be finished, requiring a budget of at least P4 billion every year until 2028.