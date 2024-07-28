^

Business

DTI, EU launch mapping report to bolster youth entrepreneurship

The Philippine Star
July 28, 2024 | 12:00am
DTI, EU launch mapping report to bolster youth entrepreneurship
The report, “Entrepreneurship Ecosystem in the Philippines – Network Analysis and Mapping of Institutions Supporting Youth Entrepreneurship,” aims to foster an inclusive environment where young entrepreneurs can thrive, innovate, and contribute to sustained economic development.
Businessworld / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), in partnership with the European Union and the International Trade Center, unveiled a comprehensive mapping report to identify and leverage growth opportunities for young Filipino entrepreneurs and ecosystem actors, such as Technology Business Incubators (TBI), during the ARISE Plus Ye! Boost Accelerator Program Demo Day held recently at the Blue Leaf Pavilion, Taguig.

The report, “Entrepreneurship Ecosystem in the Philippines – Network Analysis and Mapping of Institutions Supporting Youth Entrepreneurship,” aims to foster an inclusive environment where young entrepreneurs can thrive, innovate, and contribute to sustained economic development.

The report’s recommendations include creating a TBI info-sharing network to streamline access to relevant updates and content, establishing a country guide to support services for entrepreneurs, and expanding support beyond the tech sector.

The report also reiterates the government’s critical role in supporting the continuous advancement of the entrepreneurship ecosystem and developing young entrepreneurs.

DTI Undersecretary Rafaelita Aldaba stated: “We’re working together with the Department of Science and Technology, the Department of Information and Communications Technology, the National Economic and Development Authority and other government agencies to ensure that our economic relationships are fundamental to our strategy, competition, innovation and productivity. We cannot remain static – our industries cannot stay stagnant. Therefore, we are committed to supporting the growth and development of startups in the Philippines.”

Organized in partnership with the DTI-Competitiveness Innovation Group and QBO Innovation, the ARISE Plus Ye! Boost Accelerator Program, launched in 2021 and now in its third cohort, is a 14-week program aimed at providing internationalization support to youth-led startups.

Rene Meily, president of Ideaspace|QBO Innovation, expressed his gratitude, stating, “I’d like to thank our partners, the European Union, the International Trade Council, and DTI for their support. Europe is an often untapped market for us. Through the ARISE Plus Ye! Boost Accelerator Program, we hope that Filipino startups can gain access to this crucial market and establish a foothold for exports.”

The demo day, attended by a diverse audience of key partners, investors, and stakeholders, marked the culmination of the program for 12 business startups from various verticals.

The Philippine startup ecosystem has shown continuous growth despite the challenges posed by the COVID pandemic. In 2021, the country ranked 52nd globally, with thriving industries including fintech (19 percent), e-commerce (seven percent), education and healthcare (5.2 percent), and agriculture (3.1 percent).

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

The solution is in the problem

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
Don’t despair when you are faced with a question that seems to have no answer.
Business
fbtw
World's richest 1% gained US$40 trillion in a decade &mdash; Oxfam

World's richest 1% gained US$40 trillion in a decade — Oxfam

2 days ago
The world's richest 1% increased their fortunes by a total of $42 trillion over the past decade, Oxfam said Thursday, ahead...
Business
fbtw
Reduce PhilHealth premium

Reduce PhilHealth premium

By Boo Chanco | 2 days ago
Last January, PhilHealth announced that the members’ premium contribution will increase to five percent from four percent...
Business
fbtw
PAL expects delivery of new long-haul jets

PAL expects delivery of new long-haul jets

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 days ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines has received assurance from European plane maker Airbus that its latest order for long-haul...
Business
fbtw
Inflation may ease in 2025, 2026 &ndash; economists

Inflation may ease in 2025, 2026 – economists

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
Private sector economists and external analysts cut their inflation forecasts for 2025 and 2026, with the rate expected to...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Non-bank sector posts robust growth in Q1

Non-bank sector posts robust growth in Q1

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
The country’s non-banking sector continued to demonstrate robust growth as the industry saw an increase in profitability...
Business
fbtw
EVAP to boost partnership with China promotion council

EVAP to boost partnership with China promotion council

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines is looking to strengthen its partnership with the China Council for the...
Business
fbtw

Philippines 1st esports super app launched

1 hour ago
Kalaro, a fully integrated esports super app, was globally launched in Manila on July 25 by a Singapore-based software company.
Business
fbtw

Investing in Philippines future

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 hour ago
The simplest facts first: we’ve waited 30 years for the country’s primary gateway, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, to get a much-needed upgrade. Not just a facelift: a real, honest-to-goodness...
Business
fbtw

Creating good impressions

By Francis J. Kong | 1 hour ago
“You will never get a second chance to create a first impression.”
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with