^

Business

Okada operator raising $800 million from notes issue

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
July 26, 2024 | 12:00am
Okada operator raising $800 million from notes issue
Facade of casino resort Okada Manila in Parañaque City.
Facebook / Okada Manila

MANILA, Philippines — Japan’s Universal Entertainment Corp., the parent company of Okada Manila, has raised $800 million to refinance its existing notes.

Universal Entertainment said its board had determined the issuance of new $400 million overseas private placement notes and concluded the note purchase agreement.

The new notes, issued on July 26, carry an interest rate of 9.875 percent per annum and will mature on Aug. 1, 2029.

Universal Entertainment said the issuance would allow the company to raise funds to refinance the company’s existing overseas private placement notes with a principal amount of $760 million that is set to mature in December 2024.

The company’s subsidiary Tiger Resort Leisure and Entertainment Inc. (TRLEI) has likewise signed a bank loan amounting to $400 million with China Banking Corp. to refinance the existing notes.

TRLEI earlier terminated a term sheet signed in December 2023 with Davao-based businessman Dennis Uy’s PH Travel and Leisure Holdings Corp., which would have allowed the company to take over the development of the Emerald Bay Resort in Cebu.

The project would have enabled TRLEI to expand in Cebu after its maiden casino project, Okada Manila in Parañaque.

The Emerald Bay project is planned to be an iconic and luxurious five-star integrated resort in Cebu and the premier entertainment destination in the Philippines outside of Entertainment City in Metro Manila.

vuukle comment

OKADA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
World's richest 1% gained US$40 trillion in a decade &mdash; Oxfam

World's richest 1% gained US$40 trillion in a decade — Oxfam

14 hours ago
The world's richest 1% increased their fortunes by a total of $42 trillion over the past decade, Oxfam said Thursday, ahead...
Business
fbtw
Customs beats 2-year collection goal

Customs beats 2-year collection goal

1 day ago
The Bureau of Customs has surpassed its cumulative revenue target since the start of the Marcos administration, exceeding...
Business
fbtw
LIST: Flights canceled on July 25 due to 'Carina'

LIST: Flights canceled on July 25 due to 'Carina'

17 hours ago
The Manila International Airport Authority on Thursday announced that several international and domestic flights have been...
Business
fbtw

Shameless, Sec. Ralph!

By Boo Chanco | 2 days ago
It simply is, the Great Health Fund Robbery.
Business
fbtw
DigiPlus unaffected by POGO ban

DigiPlus unaffected by POGO ban

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Gaming company DigiPlus Interactive Corp. has assured investors that it is here to stay, clearing the air on its status following...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PXP Energy exploring options for activities in West Philippine Sea

PXP Energy exploring options for activities in West Philippine Sea

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
Pangilinan-led PXP Energy Corp. wants to work with the government to explore potential arrangements in its contract areas...
Business
fbtw

Filinvest unveils new F&B venture in Camp John Hay

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The hospitality arm of the Gotianun family’s Filinvest Development Corp. is beefing up its offering in Camp John Hay in Baguio City through its latest food and beverage venture.
Business
fbtw

Protecting the country’s sovereignty Z Factor

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 1 hour ago
During his third State of the Nation Address, President Marcos received a standing ovation from members of Congress after a compelling statement on the contentious issue of the South China Sea, known locally as the...
Business
fbtw

JICA keen on funding railway, road decongestion projects

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Japan International Cooperation Agency is looking to provide funding support for railways and road decongestion projects in the country.
Business
fbtw
Globe nets P85 billion from sale of towers

Globe nets P85 billion from sale of towers

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Telco-to-tech provider Globe Telecom Inc. raised more than P85 billion in proceeds from the sale of its towers after transferring...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with