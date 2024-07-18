^

Business

Up to P1 million fine set for faulty reporting on forex trades – BSP

Keisha Ta-Asan - The Philippine Star
July 18, 2024 | 12:00am
Up to P1 million fine set for faulty reporting on forex trades â�� BSP
Eli Remolona Jr.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has implemented new reporting guidelines and penalty provisions for foreign exchange transactions, which include imposing a penalty of P1 million for each violation.

The amendments will “allow the BSP to gather more accurate and relevant information on foreign exchange transactions to promote and maintain price stability and ensure financial stability and effective supervision of banks,” the central bank said.

In a circular signed by BSP Governor Eli Remolona Jr. on July 12, the central bank amended the provisions of the Manual of Regulations on Foreign Exchange Transactions to facilitate timely submission of reports by banks and instill accountability among BSP-Supervised Financial Institutions (BSFI).

“These regulations will likewise enable the BSP to efficiently generate reports being used for policy studies and monitoring of the economy and financial system, among others,” it said.

Banks are given until Dec. 31 to make the necessary preparations and adjustments to their systems and processes.

Under the new guidelines, the BSP defined reports that are non-compliant with BSP reporting standards as erroneous, delayed and unsubmitted.

Monetary penalties may be imposed against BSFI for any violation, delay in the submission of reports or publications, refusal to permit examination into the affairs of the institutions, false or misleading statements to the BSP or failure to comply with regulations.

“BSFI may be imposed a maximum monetary penalty of P1 million for each transactional violation or P100,000 per calendar day for violations of a continuing nature as provided under Section 37 of RA 7653, as amended,” the BSP said.

“Further, in case profit is gained or loss is avoided as a result of the violation, the BSP may impose a fine of no more than three times the profit gained or loss avoided on top of the monetary penalty,” it said.

The BSP also gave a list of penalties for reporting violations for each entity type. For primary reports, penalties range from the highest at P3,000 for big banks to P300 for representative offices. For secondary reports, penalties range from P600 to P100.

The circular provided the process for notifying the concerned BSFI of the foreign exchange policy violation and the corresponding amount of monetary penalty, and appeal or request for reconsideration as well.

“Moreover, to ensure fairness, consistency, and reasonableness in monetary or non-monetary penalty imposition, the BSP takes into consideration its general principles, categories of enforcement actions, observance of due process, and attendant circumstances of each case,” the BSP added.

The guidelines cover big banks, authorized agent foreign exchange corporations, digital banks, thrift banks, offshore banking units, rural/cooperative banks as well as representative offices.

vuukle comment

BSP

ELI REMOLONA JR.
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Salaries of Maharlika top posts should be at par with private sector&rsquo;

‘Salaries of Maharlika top posts should be at par with private sector’

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The compensation for highly technical positions within state-run Maharlika Investment Corp. should be comparable to the private...
Business
fbtw
IMF: Philippines growth fastest in ASEAN, 2nd in Asia

IMF: Philippines growth fastest in ASEAN, 2nd in Asia

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The Philippines is expected to be the fastest growing economy in Southeast Asia and second fastest in Asia over the next two...
Business
fbtw
St. Luke&rsquo;s invests P18 billion for 3rd hospital

St. Luke’s invests P18 billion for 3rd hospital

By Brix Lelis | 1 day ago
St. Luke’s Medical Center, the newly accredited lead medical tourism facility in the country, is investing P18 billion...
Business
fbtw
New NAIA operator urged: Don&rsquo;t pass on rehab cost to Pinoys

New NAIA operator urged: Don’t pass on rehab cost to Pinoys

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Another consumer advocacy group has opposed the proposed increase in passenger service charges at the Ninoy Aquino International...
Business
fbtw
Government set to complete P9 billion in port projects this year

Government set to complete P9 billion in port projects this year

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
About P9 billion worth of port projects are expected to be completed by the government this year, equipping regions with fresh...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Solaire Resort North off to a promising start

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Operations of tycoon Enrique Razon’s latest integrated destination resort in Quezon City is off to a promising start.
Business
fbtw
Metro Global faces delisting next month

Metro Global faces delisting next month

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Metro Global Holdings Corp., a company led by Robert John Sobrepeña, is in danger from being delisted from the Philippine...
Business
fbtw
BOI recalibrates target approvals up to P1.6 trillion

BOI recalibrates target approvals up to P1.6 trillion

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Board of Investments is considering increasing the upper limit of its investment approvals target for this year as there...
Business
fbtw

RLC funnels in P34 billion assets to REIT unit

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Robinsons Land Corp., the real estate firm of the Gokongwei family, has infused P33.92 billion worth of assets to its real estate investment trust unit RL Commercial REIT Inc. via a property-for-share swap.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with