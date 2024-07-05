^

Lepanto signs two new CBAs for workers, staff unions

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
July 5, 2024 | 5:57pm
Lepanto signs two new CBAs for workers, staff unions
The Lepanto Consolidated Mining Company signed two new Collective Bargaining Agreements on July 5, 2024.
The STAR / Artemio Dumlao

BAGUIO CITY — The Lepanto Consolidated Mining Company (LCMC) on Friday signed two new Collective Bargaining Agreements with its workers and staff unions, described by the miners’ executives as “the fastest to be resolved”. 

The CBAs with the Lepanto Local Employees Union (LLEU) led by its president, Johnny Bayubay, and the Lepanto Local Staff Union (LLSU) led by its president, Ariel Candelario, were signed with labor and mediation officials as well as with the union officers and LCMC management as witnesses at the Baguio Country Club. 

“It is very historic because it was resolved in just five sittings,” said LCMC Vice President Knestor Godino. “That with LLEU took three meetings while that with LLSU took four meetings,” he detailed.

“This speaks volumes about our unity,” said Candelario of LLSU.

“This is a vow of partnership in our overcoming challenges together and a tangible recognition of our hard work, dignity and respect in our workforce process," he also said.

LLEU has 942 members while LLSU has 222 members. 

LCMC president and chief executive officer Bryan Yap attributed the successes and fast negotiations to mutual trust and deep concern of the unions and managemen

LEPANTO MINING CO
