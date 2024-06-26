SMC to build P323 billion new tollways in Luzon

The Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) expects SMC to begin the civil works for the Northern Access Link Expressway (NALEX) this year following the submission of the final engineering design of the project.

MANILA, Philippines — Diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp. (SMC) is on track to start within the next 12 months the construction of over P300 billion in tollways that will improve mobility around Luzon.

TRB executive director Alvin Carullo said SMC can also hit the ground running for the Southern Access Link Expressway (SALEX) and the first phase of the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) Toll Road (TR) 5 in 2025.

Carullo said SMC laid the groundwork for the Balintawak section of NALEX earlier this year. With this, the company can proceed with the construction of the toll road as soon as the final engineering design is approved.

NALEX, which will cost SMC at least P148.3 billion, will stretch for 136.4 kilometers, running through Metro Manila, New Manila International Airport in Bulacan and Central Luzon in its first phase. The NMIA is also being built by SMC, and is set to be the largest gateway in the Philippines.

The second half of the expressway will be built based on demand, extending between Masantol, Pampanga and Tarlac City, to provide motorists another route when traversing Central Luzon.

Meanwhile, SMC is tasked to complete the final engineering design for SALEX within June. If things go as scheduled, it may start putting up the tollway by early next year.

SALEX will require P152.39 billion from SMC, and will connect NMIA and the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in its entirety.

SALEX will cover 40.65 kilometers of elevated roads composed of what would become the Shoreline Expressway and three extensions of the Skyway System. The expressway will run mainly along the coastlines of Metro Manila.

For 2025, SMC is also scheduled to push through with the first leg of the SLEX TR5. The initial phase of the project will span almost 60 kilometers from Lucena to Gumaca, Quezon, and will cost P22.6 billion.

In its entirety, SLEX T5 will cover 417 kilometers from Lucena to Matnog, Sorsogon, mirroring the existing but idle line of the Philippine National Railways to the south of Luzon.

At present, SMC operates the following toll roads: Skyway, SLEX, Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway, Southern Tagalog Arterial Road and NAIA Expressway.