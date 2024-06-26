^

Business

SMC to build P323 billion new tollways in Luzon

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
June 26, 2024 | 12:00am
SMC to build P323 billion new tollways in Luzon
The Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) expects SMC to begin the civil works for the Northern Access Link Expressway (NALEX) this year following the submission of the final engineering design of the project.
Philstar.com / Irra Lising

MANILA, Philippines — Diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp. (SMC) is on track to start within the next 12 months the construction of over P300 billion in tollways that will improve mobility around Luzon.

The Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) expects SMC to begin the civil works for the Northern Access Link Expressway (NALEX) this year following the submission of the final engineering design of the project.

TRB executive director Alvin Carullo said SMC can also hit the ground running for the Southern Access Link Expressway (SALEX) and the first phase of the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) Toll Road (TR) 5 in 2025.

Carullo said SMC laid the groundwork for the Balintawak section of NALEX earlier this year. With this, the company can proceed with the construction of the toll road as soon as the final engineering design is approved.

NALEX, which will cost SMC at least P148.3 billion, will stretch for 136.4 kilometers, running through Metro Manila, New Manila International Airport in Bulacan and Central Luzon in its first phase. The NMIA is also being built by SMC, and is set to be the largest gateway in the Philippines.

The second half of the expressway will be built based on demand, extending between Masantol, Pampanga and Tarlac City, to provide motorists another route when traversing Central Luzon.

Meanwhile, SMC is tasked to complete the final engineering design for SALEX within June. If things go as scheduled, it may start putting up the tollway by early next year.

SALEX will require P152.39 billion from SMC, and will connect NMIA and the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in its entirety.

SALEX will cover 40.65 kilometers of elevated roads composed of what would become the Shoreline Expressway and three extensions of the Skyway System. The expressway will run mainly along the coastlines of Metro Manila.

For 2025, SMC is also scheduled to push through with the first leg of the SLEX TR5. The initial phase of the project will span almost 60 kilometers from Lucena to Gumaca, Quezon, and will cost P22.6 billion.

In its entirety, SLEX T5 will cover 417 kilometers from Lucena to Matnog, Sorsogon, mirroring the existing but idle line of the Philippine National Railways to the south of Luzon.

At present, SMC operates the following toll roads: Skyway, SLEX, Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway, Southern Tagalog Arterial Road and NAIA Expressway.

vuukle comment

SAN MIGUEL CORP.
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Oil price hike set on June 25

Oil price hike set on June 25

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
An increase in pump prices should be expected by motorists in the last week of June.
Business
fbtw
Presidential trips yield $19 billion investments &ndash; DTI

Presidential trips yield $19 billion investments – DTI

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
A total of $19 billion worth of investments pledged during the foreign trips of President Marcos have already been actualized...
Business
fbtw
MPTC eyes new investor to fund CCLEX expansion

MPTC eyes new investor to fund CCLEX expansion

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The Metro Pacific Group is looking for an investor who can finance the P7-billion expansion that would improve the traffic...
Business
fbtw
Emperador earmarks P6.5 billion capex

Emperador earmarks P6.5 billion capex

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Emperador Inc., the global brandy and whisky conglomerate led by tycoon Andrew Tan, is earmarking P6.5 billion for capital...
Business
fbtw
Study: Metro Manila wages not keeping up with inflation

Study: Metro Manila wages not keeping up with inflation

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The daily minimum wage in Metro Manila has not kept up with the rate of inflation or even the productivity of Filipino workers,...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines credit card payments to hit P3.4 trillion this year

Philippines credit card payments to hit P3.4 trillion this year

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Card payments in the Philippines are expected to rise by 17.2 percent to P3.4 trillion this year due to consumers’ shift...
Business
fbtw
ACEN spends P1.2 billion for Zambales solar venture

ACEN spends P1.2 billion for Zambales solar venture

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
ACEN Corp. is spending the remaining proceeds of a preferred share offering to power the development of eligible green projects...
Business
fbtw
Greenergy caps investment in RE unit after SEC nod

Greenergy caps investment in RE unit after SEC nod

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
Listed Greenergy Holdings Inc. has completed its P480-million investment into subsidiary Winsun Green Ventures Inc. following...
Business
fbtw

Baseload, baseload, baseload

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
Bloomberg had an article last week that heralded how “The Philippines has leapfrogged its Southeast Asian neighbors to become a regional leader in planned clean-power projects as fewer investment restrictions...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with