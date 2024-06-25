^

Business

Less tourists seen to visit Philippines this year

Keisha Ta-Asan - The Philippine Star
June 25, 2024 | 12:00am
Less tourists seen to visit Philippines this year
A group of tourists arrive at NAIA Terminal 3.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — BMI Country Risk & Industry Research slashed its projection for tourist arrivals in the Philippines this year to 6.6 million from the 8.21 million forecast it gave in January.

BMI’s revised forecast for this year is also 14.2 percent lower than the baseline target of 7.7 million visitors set by the Department of Tourism (DOT).

However, despite the slight downgrade in forecast, BMI said international arrivals could still grow by 19.1 percent in 2024 from last year’s 5.54 million. This will also be 81 percent of the 8.26 million arrivals recorded in 2019, right before COVID-19 hit.

“We have a positive outlook for Philippines’ tourist arrivals in 2024 and over the remainder of our medium-term forecast period to 2028,” it said. “We expect arrivals growth to be driven by key source markets in Asia-Pacific, North America and Europe.”

The unit of Fitch Solutions added that tourism in the Philippines would continue to see a strong rebound over the medium term after travel was halted for many years due to the pandemic.

As such, BMI said tourist arrivals could increase further to 8.3 million in 2025 and 9.4 million in 2028, reflecting an annual growth rate of 14 percent year on year over their 2024 to 2028 forecast period.

However, the research firm flagged short-term risks for the country’s tourism sector stemming from high cost of living in many markets globally and tighter credit conditions, which will drag down consumer spending, especially on non-essential categories such as travel.

Based on the latest data from the DOT, 2.01 million international visitors entered the country from January to April.

About 1.9 million of these were foreign tourists while the remaining 116,446 were overseas Filipinos.

The country’s top five source markets over the first quarter were South Korea with 546,726, US with 315,816, Mainland China with 130,574, Japan with 123,204 and Australia with 88,048.

Also among the leading sources of tourist arrivals to the Philippines were Canada, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, Singapore and Germany.

vuukle comment

TOURIST
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Oil price hike set on June 25

Oil price hike set on June 25

By Ian Laqui | 14 hours ago
An increase in pump prices should be expected by motorists in the last week of June.
Business
fbtw
Apple delays rollout of AI features in Europe

Apple delays rollout of AI features in Europe

2 days ago
Apple on Friday said it would delay the rollout of its recently announced AI features in Europe because of "regulatory uncertainties"...
Business
fbtw
BSP likely to keep policy rates steady

BSP likely to keep policy rates steady

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is widely expected to keep the key interest rate at its current level on Thursday to...
Business
fbtw
New Filinvest hotel project seen to boost employment, tourism in Baguio

New Filinvest hotel project seen to boost employment, tourism in Baguio

By Gabriell Christel Galang | 7 hours ago
Filinvest Hospitality Corp. envisions its upcoming hotel venture to boost Baguio City’s tourism industry and generate...
Business
fbtw
BIR extends use of official receipts until fully consumed

BIR extends use of official receipts until fully consumed

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 3 days ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue is allowing businesses to use their remaining official receipts until fully consumed as part...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bargains help market snap 8-day losing streak

Bargains help market snap 8-day losing streak

By Richmond Mercurio | 39 minutes ago
The stock market finally ended its drought, snapping an eight-day decline as investors opted to shop for bargains.
Business
fbtw
SM Prime seeks more fundraising schemes

SM Prime seeks more fundraising schemes

By Richmond Mercurio | 39 minutes ago
SM Prime Holdings Inc., the Sy family’s listed integrated property developer, is still considering additional fundraising...
Business
fbtw
MPTC eyes new investor to fund CCLEX expansion

MPTC eyes new investor to fund CCLEX expansion

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 39 minutes ago
The Metro Pacific Group is looking for an investor who can finance the P7-billion expansion that would improve the traffic...
Business
fbtw
Emperador earmarks P6.5 billion capex

Emperador earmarks P6.5 billion capex

By Richmond Mercurio | 39 minutes ago
Emperador Inc., the global brandy and whisky conglomerate led by tycoon Andrew Tan, is earmarking P6.5 billion for capital...
Business
fbtw

The role of analytics in reputation management

By Ron Jabal | 39 minutes ago
In the age of heightened consumer vigilance aided by robust technology platforms, reputation management has become an important part of business and brand strategy.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with