New Filinvest hotel project seen to boost employment, tourism in Baguio

(From left to right) Filinvest Land Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tristan D. Las Marias, Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) Chairman Delfin N. Lorenzana, BCDA President and CEO Joshua M. Bingcang, Filinvest Hospitality Corp. First Senior Vice President Francis Nathaniel C. Gotianun, and John Hay Management Corp. President and CEO Marlo Ignacio V. Quadra lead the topping off ceremony for the Grafik Hotel Collection in Camp John Hay, Baguio City.

MANILA, Philippines— Filinvest Hospitality Corp. (FHC) envisions its upcoming hotel venture to boost Baguio City’s tourism industry and generate more employment.

The Grafik Hotel, valued at around P2.7 billion, is FHC’s newest hotel line in Camp John Hay, Baguio.

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) said on Monday that FHC’s hotel project is seen as an investment hub of Camp John Hay as it had already listed around 3,000 jobs since construction began in May 2022.

Once operational, the hotel venture would increase the city’s job prospects by 300.

The hotel would open its doors in the first quarter of 2025. It will feature 256 rooms and suites; five food and beverage outlets; meeting areas and a spa.

BCDA president and chief executive officer (CEO) Joshua Bingcang shared the hotel’s investable possibilities as it is currently being developed within Camp John Hay.

“This may be occupying a tiny spot in John Hay, but this will be the nucleus of growth moving forward,” he shared.

John Hay Management Corp. president and CEO Marlo Quadra further added that this project aligned itself with his vision for the camp.

“As the estate manager, we aim to maximize the potential of this historical site to be a thriving economic center that brings not only tourism activities in this summer capital but also investment opportunities,” he said.

Positive employment rates

As Filinvest pursues economic growth in the tourism industry, the Cordillera region, which includes Baguio, has posed a rising percentage of employment.

The Philippine Statistics reported that the region had 96.7% employment in January as most of its residents are working under three categories: agriculture, service and industry.

However, the PSA noted that the Cordillera region lacks career opportunities for tourism and hospitality industries as well as other industries like business process outsourcing.