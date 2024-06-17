^

Vietnam Airlines launches Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh direct flights to Manila

Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
June 17, 2024 | 5:42pm
Vietnam Airlines launches Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh direct flights to Manila
Photo shows the inaugural Vietnam Airlines flight at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on June 17, 2024.
MIAA / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority on Monday welcomed the inaugural direct flight of Vietnam’s flag carrier, Vietnam Airlines, to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Monday.

Starting today, Vietnam Airlines offers direct flights from Manila to Ho Chi Minh and vice versa, and from Manila to Hanoi and vice versa, the two top tourist destinations of Vietnam.

Here are the flight schedules of the airlines:

  • Manila to Ho Chi Minh City – Four times weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays)
  • Manila to Hanoi – Thrice weekly on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays

The Vietnam flag carrier first announced the direct flights in April this year, citing that it is the first airline in Vietnam to open flights to the capital of the Philippines.

“This milestone not only expands our global flight network but also strengthens economic and diplomatic ties by linking Manila to the capital city of Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City – the leading economic centers in Southeast Asia,” it said last April 8.

Those who wish to fly via the Vietnamese carrier may book their tickets through Vietnam Airline’s website, mobile app, local ticket offices and agents.

Meanwhile, in a Facebook post, MIAA uploaded photos showing the warm welcome for the airlines. It was also welcomed by a water cannon salute.

HANOI

HO CHI MINH

VIETNAM

VIETNAM AIRLINES
