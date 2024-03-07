^

Business

Metro Pacific doubles net earnings in 2023

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
March 7, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Pangilinan-led conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) is investing P140 billion for capital expenditures in its first full year as a private company, picking up confidence from its performance in 2023.

In its latest financial report, MPIC said its profit went up by 90 percent to P19.92 billion in 2023 from P10.5 billion in 2022, driven by the increase in contributions from power and water concessions.

MPIC’s reported income reached a record P24.5 billion, with power accounting for the bulk of the amount at 62 percent, or P15.2 billion.

Also, the toll road business contributed P5.79 billion, while water chipped in P4.38 billion, both of which improved their performance in 2023. MPIC’s other businesses also brought down their consolidated loss by 47 percent to P955 million.

For 2024, MPIC is spending another P140 billion for its capex, and power will receive the largest allocation of P41 billion. Maynilad Water Services Inc. will get the next highest at P31.4 billion, while Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC) will secure P28 billion.

MPIC chief finance officer June Cheryl Cabal-Revilla said the capex would be financed mainly by loans with some equity, optimistic that the company will raise value from its recent deals.

Overall, MPIC expects power to remain as the largest source of its earnings, and the company is banking on Maynilad to increase its share, too, with water rates going up this year.

Further, MPIC is hoping that traffic volume in the pandemic aftermath will keep on rising, as this will benefit the toll roads under the concession of MPTC.

MPIC chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan hopes that regulators will approve as soon as possible the $3.3 billion investment between Meralco PowerGen Corp., Aboitiz Power Corp. and San Miguel Global Power Holdings Corp. The facility can generate as much as 2,500 megawatts, raising the country’s energy supply.

Afterward, Pangilinan said MPIC would proceed with the plan to merge MPTC and the expressway unit of San Miguel Corp. Tycoons Pangilinan and Ramon Ang are looking into the possibility of listing an infrastructure behemoth that can shake up the Philippine Stock Exchange.

MPIC is projecting its income, both net and reported, to improve by double digits, as it anticipates another banner year financially for the company.

MPIC used to be listed in the main index of the PSE, but opted out of the local bourse in 2023 to go private.

vuukle comment

MPIC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DTI eyes completion of ITA IRR by March 19

DTI eyes completion of ITA IRR by March 19

By Catherine Talavera | 5 days ago
The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is hoping to complete the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the Internet...
Business
fbtw
DTI eyes development of e-commerce trustmark

DTI eyes development of e-commerce trustmark

By Catherine Talavera | 5 days ago
“The trustmark shall signify that the products, goods or services sold online can be trustworthy, provided that symbol,...
Business
fbtw
2GO powers logistics needs of online sellers in Centarl Luzon

2GO powers logistics needs of online sellers in Centarl Luzon

By Catherine Talavera | 6 days ago
2GO, the logistics and solutions company of the SM Group, has partnered with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to...
Business
fbtw
The bill to increase the national minimum wage

The bill to increase the national minimum wage

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 1 day ago
Preface to today’s column: I spoke before the House Committee on Labor and Employment on the above subject using but...
Business
fbtw
Bezos dethrones Musk to reclaim title of world's richest man

Bezos dethrones Musk to reclaim title of world's richest man

1 day ago
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos took back his spot as the world's richest man on Monday, dethroning Elon Musk on the Bloomberg Billionaires...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Addressing the water crisis

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 5 hours ago
The threat of El Niño looms on the horizon, threatening to worsen the already strained water resources of the Philippines. T
Business
fbtw
Landbank, BOC streamline payment system

Landbank, BOC streamline payment system

By Lousie Maureen Simeon | 5 hours ago
The Bureau of Customs and the Land Bank of the Philippines have teamed up to facilitate a digital payment scheme for various...
Business
fbtw
MGen, Aboitiz take over Chromite Gas Holdings

MGen, Aboitiz take over Chromite Gas Holdings

By Patrick Miguel | 5 hours ago
Pangilinan-led Meralco PowerGen Corp. has partnered with Aboitiz-owned Therma NatGas Power Inc to take over Chromite Gas...
Business
fbtw
NFA mulls hike in selling price

NFA mulls hike in selling price

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 5 hours ago
The National Food Authority is considering raising its selling price of rice to as much as P36 per kilogram to recover its...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with