Marcos limits constitutional changes to economic front

Philstar.com
February 19, 2024 | 2:39pm
Marcos limits constitutional changes to economic front
From left to right: House Speaker Martin Romualdez, First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., retired Supreme Court chief justice Renato Puno, Manila Overseas Press Club Chairman Tony Lopez and Philconsa Gov. Mike Toledo.
Released

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced a focused approach to constitutional changes, concentrating solely on economic provisions to boost the Philippine economy. 

The statement came during the "Constitution Day 2024" observance in Makati City on February 8.

Marcos emphasized that reforms "extends to economic matters alone, or those strategically aimed at boosting our country’s economy"

“In any event, this administration is going to continue to push hard to attract more foreign investments to significantly help us achieve our ambition of upper middle-class income status by 2025," he added.

Despite a nearly 16% decrease in foreign investments, Marcos remains optimistic about economic growth, projecting 6.5 to 7.5% for 2024.

The president also urged citizens to unite in preserving the Constitution and the nation's integrity. 

He pledged to be the "Great Protector of the Constitution."

Retired Supreme Court Chief Justice Renato Puno, present at the event, compared the United States' constitution, highlighting imperfections and the necessity of changes over time.

Puno discussed current issues, like the People's Initiative to change the Constitution and the proposal to separate Mindanao. He warned against potential problems and emphasized the need for democratic solutions.

Others who were present during the event include First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos, Philippine Constitution Association (Philconsa) president, Speaker Martin Romualdez, Philconsa chairman, Manila Overseas Press Club Chairman Tony Lopez and Mike Toledo, Philconsa governor.

