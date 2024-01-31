^

Business

Global conference on research slated

The Philippine Star
January 31, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The National Association of Public Secondary Schools of the Philippines (NAPSSPHIL) Inc. will hold the first International Conference on Research Culture Management in Basic Education on Jan. 26 to 28 in Boracay Paradise Garden Resort and convention Center, Mangayad, Manoc-Manoc, Boracay Island, Malay, Aklan.

The conference aims to achieve the following objectives: fostering a dynamic and collaborative environment among participants, promoting a culture of responsible research management in schools, providing insights relevant to effective research management and teaching practices in alignment with the MATATAG Agenda, the Basic Education Research Agenda, and the Enhanced Basic Education Act of 2013.

Distinguished participants include science and research teachers, research coordinators, education program specialists in policy planning and research, master teachers, department heads, and elementary and secondary school principals, and private school educators and researchers.

Warlito Rosareal, national president of NAPSSPHIL Inc. said “the first-ever international conference on research was a symbolic unity of diverse perspective, creating a sense of belonging and collaboration among participants from around the world.”

PUBLIC SECONDARY SCHOOLS
