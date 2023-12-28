^

Business

BanKo disburses P14.2 billion loans to small businesses

Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
December 28, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The microfinance arm of Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) has disbursed over P14 billion in business loans to self-employed microentrepreneurs (SEMEs)   this year.

BPI Direct BanKo Inc. chairman Josephine Ocampo said the bank continues to ramp up initiatives to become the most trusted microfinance partner of Filipinos and small entrepreneurs as it celebrates its seventh merger anniversary.

“Our anniversary signifies BanKo’s enduring vision to help build a better Philippines – one family, one community at a time. This commitment resonates in every financial service we provide to the masang Pilipino, with the hope of contributing to making their lives better,” Ocampo said.

BanKo continues to show growth while it doubles down its effort to become bigger with wider reach.

Year-to-date, BanKo has released P14.2 billion worth of business loans this year.

Rod Mabiasen Jr., head of financial inclusion and microfinansce at BanKo, said SEMEs can now borrow up to P500,000 without collateral as part of the celebration of the bank’s anniversary month.

“We recognize the expanding requirements of the negosyanteng Pinoy in growing the business.  With the higher loan amount, NegosyoKo loan gets better in matching the need for additional working capital, and stay true to our brand of service of maaasahan, malalapitan at mapagkakatiwalaan,“ Mabiasen said.

The launch of the new and improved features of NegosyoKo Loan caps the year that also saw the introduction of InstaCashKo Line, a ready-credit line made available to existing and new SEME clients of BanKo, allowing them access to cash anytime.

With NegosyoKo loan, clients could now borrow up to P500,000 to support and grow their businesses.

BanKo also offers PondoKo Savings, which is an ideal starter for those who want to save. The deposit product could be opened via BanKo Mobile app with just P1, has no required maintaining balance, and offers two percent rebate for every purchase of prepaid load on the app.

Depositors could also send money to other banks and e-wallets via InstaPay for free.

“Through these easy, convenient, and affordable microfinance solutions, it becomes easier for Filipinos to achieve their aspiration as business owners and improve the quality of their lives,” Mabiasen added.

BanKo fast-tracked its expansion and opened 26 new branch-lite units in different locations across the country, bringing the total number of BanKo branches and branch-lite units to 346 this year.

“We believe the opening of these new branch-lite units will usher in new and more opportunities to advance financial inclusion and deliver on our promise of better banking experience for the masang Pilipino,” BanKo president Jerome Minglana said.

While BanKo continues to accelerate its digital transformation agenda to simplify banking experiences in branches, Minglana said increasing its branch network is essential in ensuring and improving customer satisfaction.

vuukle comment

BPI
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Lower airfares to greet Pinoys in 2024

Lower airfares to greet Pinoys in 2024

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Filipinos may start the new year ticking a destination off of their bucket list, as airfares are set to drop in January with...
Business
fbtw
LIST: Flights canceled on December 27

LIST: Flights canceled on December 27

10 hours ago
The Manila International Airport Authority on Wednesday announced that some domestic flights have been canceled due...
Business
fbtw

Why are we such a mess?

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
It is a national embarrassment. Worse, the bureaucrats responsible have not taken responsibility but instead blamed and suspended two private groups.
Business
fbtw
El Ni&ntilde;o casts dark cloud over Philippines power situation

El Niño casts dark cloud over Philippines power situation

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The specter of El Niño hangs heavily over the Philippines, casting an ominous shadow over the country’s power...
Business
fbtw
Sorsogon&rsquo;s delights

Sorsogon’s delights

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 1 day ago
To all my readers, a merry Christmas!
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

PTTC, ITC launch training for export-oriented MSMEs

By Catherine Talavera | 57 minutes ago
The training arm of the Department of Trade and Industry has partnered with the International Trade Centre to launch an innovative training program aimed at helping Filipino micro, small, and medium enterprises...
Business
fbtw
Loyola Plans to sell 32% interest in mortuary unit

Loyola Plans to sell 32% interest in mortuary unit

By Lousie Maureen Simeon | 57 minutes ago
Pre-need firm Loyola Plans Consolidated Inc. is selling its 32-percent share in a mortuary services firm months after it was...
Business
fbtw

Reputation as a resiliency indicator

By Ron Jabal | 57 minutes ago
In today’s dynamic and unpredictable business environment, organizational resiliency has become a key differentiator for success. Resilient organizations possess the ability to adapt, withstand disruptions,...
Business
fbtw
Upper Wawa Dam on track to supply water

Upper Wawa Dam on track to supply water

By Danessa Rivera | 57 minutes ago
WawaJVCo Inc., a unit of Razon-led Prime Infrastructure Capital Inc., said the Upper Wawa Dam is on track to start providing...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with