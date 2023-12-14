^

Business

2GO partners with WalterMart for grocery delivery  

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
December 14, 2023 | 12:00am
2GO partners with WalterMart for grocery delivery Â 
2GO has been tapped as the primary logistics solutions and delivery partner for WalterMart Supermarket’s E-commerce business.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — 2GO, a subsidiary of Sy-led SM Investments Corp. (SMIC), is teaming up with supermarket chain WalterMart for seamless grocery delivery in Metro Manila.

2GO has been tapped as the primary logistics solutions and delivery partner for WalterMart Supermarket’s E-commerce business.

The collaboration will provide WalterMart customers with the convenience of having their groceries delivered to 13 key cities across Metro Manila through transportation and logistics solutions provider 2GO.

“We are honored to be WalterMart’s chosen logistics partner. Through 2GO, our objective is to bring daily essentials from stores directly to customers while ensuring standards of product quality,” 2GO Retail business unit head Dennis Yaw said.

Under the partnership, 2GO is tasked to operationalize WalterMart’s Grocery Delivery Service which ensures same day, scheduled on time delivery of the freshest items for their customers.

The service operates across expansive areas within Metro Manila, encompassing Caloocan, Malabon, Valenzuela, Quezon City, San Juan, Pasig, Makati, Taguig, Pasay, Las Piñas, Bicutan, Parañaque, and Muntinlupa.

It also caters to specific areas in Manila, including Binondo, Tondo, San Andres, and Santa Ana.

“We have had a long-standing partnership with 2GO, and we trust in their commitment to ensuring our customers receive the best service. With 2GO’s delivery services, we aim to maintain the high quality of goods delivered to our consumers’ doorsteps, aligning with WalterMart’s standards,” WalterMart assistant vice president for business development Victor Paul Intal said.      

vuukle comment

2GO

WALTERMART
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Business confidence up among Japan's big manufacturers

Business confidence up among Japan's big manufacturers

By Robin Millard | 15 hours ago
Confidence among Japan's largest manufacturers has risen for a third straight quarter, a key survey showed Wednesday.
Business
fbtw
SSS launches low-interest loan program to avoid &lsquo;Sangla-ATM&rsquo;

SSS launches low-interest loan program to avoid ‘Sangla-ATM’

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
The Social Security System urged its retiree-pensioners to avail of the agency’s low-interest pension loan program to...
Business
fbtw
Meralco slashes power rates for Christmas season

Meralco slashes power rates for Christmas season

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Meralco announced a cut in its power rates, resulting in lowered electricity bills for customers throughout December.
Business
fbtw

SEC renews call for availment of amnesty program for companies

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission has renewed its call for companies to avail of its amnesty program with the deadline looming.
Business
fbtw

SNAP to build 100 MW battery storage project

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
SN Aboitiz Power Group, a joint venture between Aboitiz Power Corp. and Norwegian firm Scatec, is eyeing to bolster its battery energy storage system portfolio with potential investments of at least $80 million for...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ADB sees Philippines posting fastest growth in Southeast Asia &nbsp;

ADB sees Philippines posting fastest growth in Southeast Asia  

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Asian Development Bank has kept its economic growth forecasts for the Philippines for this year and next year, but expects...
Business
fbtw
ACEN secures loans from HSBC, RCBC

ACEN secures loans from HSBC, RCBC

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
ACEN Corp. has secured fresh loan facilities from Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corp. Ltd. and Rizal Commercial Banking Corp....
Business
fbtw
AMLC wants tighter due diligence on delinquent firms

AMLC wants tighter due diligence on delinquent firms

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Anti-Money Laundering Council wants covered entities to further strengthen their customer due diligence as part of initiatives...
Business
fbtw
Vivant beefs up war chest with P2.75 billion loan

Vivant beefs up war chest with P2.75 billion loan

1 hour ago
Vivant Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of publicly listed Vivant Corp., is further beefing up its war chest with a fresh...
Business
fbtw
Philippines power rates are fair and reasonable

Philippines power rates are fair and reasonable

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 1 hour ago
Power rates in the Philippines are fair and reasonable, according to a 2022 updated report on the Regional/Global Comparison...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with