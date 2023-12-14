2GO partners with WalterMart for grocery delivery

2GO has been tapped as the primary logistics solutions and delivery partner for WalterMart Supermarket’s E-commerce business.

MANILA, Philippines — 2GO, a subsidiary of Sy-led SM Investments Corp. (SMIC), is teaming up with supermarket chain WalterMart for seamless grocery delivery in Metro Manila.

The collaboration will provide WalterMart customers with the convenience of having their groceries delivered to 13 key cities across Metro Manila through transportation and logistics solutions provider 2GO.

“We are honored to be WalterMart’s chosen logistics partner. Through 2GO, our objective is to bring daily essentials from stores directly to customers while ensuring standards of product quality,” 2GO Retail business unit head Dennis Yaw said.

Under the partnership, 2GO is tasked to operationalize WalterMart’s Grocery Delivery Service which ensures same day, scheduled on time delivery of the freshest items for their customers.

The service operates across expansive areas within Metro Manila, encompassing Caloocan, Malabon, Valenzuela, Quezon City, San Juan, Pasig, Makati, Taguig, Pasay, Las Piñas, Bicutan, Parañaque, and Muntinlupa.

It also caters to specific areas in Manila, including Binondo, Tondo, San Andres, and Santa Ana.

“We have had a long-standing partnership with 2GO, and we trust in their commitment to ensuring our customers receive the best service. With 2GO’s delivery services, we aim to maintain the high quality of goods delivered to our consumers’ doorsteps, aligning with WalterMart’s standards,” WalterMart assistant vice president for business development Victor Paul Intal said.