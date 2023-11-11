^

Business

LRT-1 Cavite extension phase 1 nears completion with 94% progress

James Relativo - Philstar.com
November 11, 2023 | 6:59pm
LRT-1 Cavite extension phase 1 nears completion with 94% progress
A photo of the LRT-1 extension project's MIA Station.
Released / LRMC

MANILA, Philippines — The private operator of LRT-1, Light Rail Manila Corp. (LRMC), announced that the initial phase of the line's Cavite extension is progressing as scheduled and is set to open in the last quarter of 2024.

LRMC reported progress in the Cavite extension project, with a 94.1% completion rate as of the third quarter of 2023 for both civil and system works of the 6.7-kilometer phase 1. 

"We are optimistic that in less than a year, we are to begin the commercial operations of the LRT-1 Cavite Extension Phase 1 Project," said LRMC President and Chief Executive Officer Juan Alfonso on Friday.

"The overall progress rate is a good signal to usher the country into an era of modern railway experience where passengers can take advantage of world-class amenities, user-friendly and PWD-friendly facilities, high standards of safety and security, and value-added services," he added.

 

 

The phase consists of five new stations, each currently at different stages of development:

  • Redemptorist Station: 86.3%
  • MIA Station: 86.9%
  • Asia World Station: 72.9%
  • Ninoy Aquino Station: 81.5%
  • Dr Santos Station: 90.5%

The MIA station is positioned as the nearest station to the airport, while the Asia World Station is strategically planned to connect with the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX).

In September 2023, the LRT-1 Cavite Extension Phase 1 Project achieved over 358,338 safe man-hours. The project has now accumulated a total of 11.8 million safe man-hours without any lost time incidents.

It could be remembered that the LRT-1's privatization was pursued as part of the south extension project to Cavite.

The upcoming sections of the extension project will link the LRT-1 to Cavite, expanding its reach through the Las Piñas, Zapote and Niog stations.

fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
fbtw

fbtw
fbtw
