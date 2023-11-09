^

Business

Q2 GDP growth rate kept at 4.3% – PSA

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
November 9, 2023 | 12:00am
Q2 GDP growth rate kept at 4.3% â�� PSA
“The gross domestic product (GDP) for the preliminary second quarter 2023 was maintained at 4.3 percent, as of November 2023,” the PSA said in a statement yesterday.
Miguel de Guzman, file

MANILA, Philippines —  The country’s economic growth rate was kept at 4.3 percent in the second quarter, but revisions were made in three sectors, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

“The gross domestic product (GDP) for the preliminary second quarter 2023 was maintained at 4.3 percent, as of November 2023,” the PSA said in a statement yesterday.

It said changes, however, were recorded in three sectors.

In particular, the growth rate for financial and insurance activities was revised to 5.3 percent from five percent.

For education, the growth rate was upgraded to 6.9 percent from 6.4 percent.

The growth rate for construction was also adjusted to 3.6 percent from 3.5 percent.

The Net Primary Income (NPI) from the rest of the world was revised upward to 90.7 percent from 90.6 percent.

Gross National Income, which covers the GDP and NPI from overseas in the second quarter, was also maintained at 8.6 percent.

The PSA said it revises GDP estimates based on an approved policy, which is consistent with international standard practices.

Data on the third quarter economic performance will be released by the PSA today (Nov.9).

The economy grew by 5.3 percent in the first-half.

National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said earlier the economy would need to grow by 6.6 percent in the second semester to attain the government’s six to seven percent growth target for the year.

vuukle comment

ECONOMY

GDP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Unhappy farmers

Unhappy farmers

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
The latest Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas business expectations survey shows that agribusiness firms continue to have a negative...
Business
fbtw
Monde Nissin acquires funding for meat alternative firm

Monde Nissin acquires funding for meat alternative firm

By Katherine Chan | 6 hours ago
Monde Nissin Singapore Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of food and beverage giant Monde Nissin Corp., has secured financial backing...
Business
fbtw
China Bank profit hits P16.2 billion in 9 months

China Bank profit hits P16.2 billion in 9 months

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
China Banking Corp. grew its earnings by 10.2 percent to P16.2 billion from January to September versus last year’s...
Business
fbtw
MVP, RSA plan to create powerhouse toll company

MVP, RSA plan to create powerhouse toll company

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Tycoons Manuel V. Pangilinan and Ramon Ang are mulling creating a powerhouse tollway company that can be listed on the Philippine...
Business
fbtw
Philippines drops China loans for 2 projects

Philippines drops China loans for 2 projects

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 2 days ago
The Philippines continues to withdraw infrastructure ties with China after the government decided to drop Beijing for two...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Unemployment rate rises to 4.5% in September

Unemployment rate rises to 4.5% in September

By Louella Desiderio | 36 minutes ago
Unemployment in the country rose in September from the previous month, but the number of individuals looking for an additional...
Business
fbtw
Forex buffer hits above $100 billion in October

Forex buffer hits above $100 billion in October

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 36 minutes ago
he proceeds of the retail onshore dollar bond issuance by the national government boosted the Philippines’ foreign exchange...
Business
fbtw
Agricultural output down 0.3% in Q3

Agricultural output down 0.3% in Q3

By Danessa Rivera | 36 minutes ago
The country’s farm production declined by 0.3 percent in the third quarter, as the crops and fisheries sectors recorded...
Business
fbtw
ICTSI continues profit streak in third quarter

ICTSI continues profit streak in third quarter

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 36 minutes ago
Port operator International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) is poised to end the year in the green after booking...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with