Business

Marcos backs national innovation agenda to boost economic growth

Philstar.com
July 1, 2023 | 1:50pm
Marcos backs national innovation agenda to boost economic growth
Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos (L) speaks during a meeting with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, not pictured, at the Pentagon in Washington, DC on May 3, 2023.
AFP / Mandel Ngan

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., as the chairperson of the National Innovation Council (NIC), has given his full support to the National Innovation Agenda and Strategy (NIAS) for the period of 2023-2032. 

According to a statement released by the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) on Saturday, the NIASD 2023-2032 serves as a blueprint for the country's efforts to improve the “innovation governance” and establish a “dynamic innovation ecosystem.”

"The NIASD characterizes a dynamic innovation ecosystem as one that fosters a pervasive culture of innovation driven by market demands," the PCO said.

It facilitates collaboration through active, reliable and useful platforms, providing innovation actors with the necessary resources and facilities to transform their ideas into groundbreaking products and services.

The NIASD also aims to connect innovators and entrepreneurs with potential investors and funders.

During the fifth NIC meeting, Rosemarie Edillon, the undersecretary for Policy and Planning of the National Economic and Development Authority, presented the rationale and key features of the NIASD.

“The future, even the near future, is expected to be volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous. Developing a dynamic innovation ecosystem is critical to achieving our AmBisyon Natin 2040 of a matatag, maginhawa at panatag na buhay for all Filipinos,” Edillon said.

The approval of the NIAS took place during the fifth meeting of the NIC held on Friday. The NIC is composed of 25 members, including 16 department secretaries and seven representatives from the private sector.

BONGBONG MARCOS
Philstar
















