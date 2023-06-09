^

Jobless and underemployment rate improves in April as economy churns

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
June 9, 2023 | 9:18am
Jobless and underemployment rate improves in April as economy churns
Shoppers flock to Divisoria to purchase discounted items on June 4, 2023.
STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — Unemployment eased in April, while the quality of jobs continued to perk up as the domestic economy makes some more headroom in the labor force.

In a briefing on Friday, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported the results of a nationwide survey of 44,017 households showed there were 2.26 million Filipinos who were either jobless or out of business in April, lower than 2.42 million unemployed persons tallied in March.

That translated to an unemployment rate of 4.5% in March, inching down from the preceding month's rate of 4.7%.

That said, data showed there were 6.2 million Filipinos who sought to work longer hours in April.

This was equivalent to an underemployment rate of 12.9% in April, lower compared to the March outturn of 11.2%.

The labor market started showing signs of recovery from pandemic misery towards the final quarter of 2022, as the domestic economy reopened itself for business.

priority latest
