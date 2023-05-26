^

Business

HSBC ramps up financing shift to clean energy

Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
May 26, 2023 | 12:00am
HSBC ramps up financing shift to clean energy
Amanda Murphy, general manager and head of commercial banking for South and Southeast Asia at HSBC, said the bank continues to help clients, including multinational companies, conglomerates, family-owned businesses, mid-market companies, among others, that are looking to expand their businesses.
pna.gov.ph

MANILA, Philippines — British banking giant HSBC is bullish about the economic growth prospects of the Philippines as it ramps up the shift in financing to clean and renewable energy projects.

Amanda Murphy, general manager and head of commercial banking for South and Southeast Asia at HSBC, said the bank continues to help clients, including multinational companies, conglomerates, family-owned businesses, mid-market companies, among others, that are looking to expand their businesses.

“We’re investing in our businesses here, strengthening the capability of our people and our proposition, the digital proposition, etc. The Philippines is a hugely attractive market for us. And it’s got a very skilled, well trained, educated workforce, fluent in English, which is always very helpful on the international scale. Great demographics, you know, a young population that is growing in strength every day. I think the median age 26,” Murphy said.

After exiting the pandemic-induced recession with a gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 5.7 percent in 2021, the Philippines was able to sustain the strong rebound as the expansion accelerated to 7.6 percent last year.

The country slipped into recession with a GDP contraction of 9.6 percent in 2020 as the economy stalled after the government imposed one of the longest and strictest lockdowns in the world.

Amid headwinds brought about by elevated inflation and aggressive rate hikes delivered by global central banks led by the US Federal Reserve, the GDP growth slowed to 6.4 percent in the first quarter from 7.1 percent in the fourth quarter and eight percent in the first quarter last year.

The Cabinet-level Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) has penned a GDP growth target of six to seven percent this year.

“So very positive economics as well,” Murphy said.

According to Murphy, HSBC has committed $1 trillion up to 2030 for a mixture of lending, investments  and financing.

“And I think our book has more than doubled in the last 18 months in this space (sustainable financing) as it becomes more important for customers,” Murphy said.

HSBC wholesale banking head Mimi Concha said the bank continues to ramp up efforts to shift financing to renewable energy to 50 percent by 2030 from the current level of 27 percent.

Concha said HSBC provided guarantee facilities for   onshore wind farm with a capacity of 160 megawatts and is now in discussion with solar portfolio companies.

She said companies in the Philippines are also in different changes of understanding on how to reduce their carbon emissions coming mostly from the supply chain.

To keep global warming to no more than 1.5°C  – as called for in the Paris Agreement – emissions need to be reduced by 45 percent by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050.

As early as 2017, HSBC became one of the first international banks to phase out lending for coal-fired power projects.

“We have zero exposure in the Philippines because we started really early,” Concha said.

Aside from clean energy projects, Concha said sustainable financing also covers rail projects that promote more efficient transport systems.

HSBC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sustainable infrastructure needed to fight climate change

Sustainable infrastructure needed to fight climate change

By Louella Desiderio | 2 days ago
Cities need to adopt green urban planning strategies, including investing in sustainable infrastructure to boost resilience...
Business
fbtw
PAL&rsquo;s parent firm appoints Lucio Tan grandson as president

PAL’s parent firm appoints Lucio Tan grandson as president

8 hours ago
In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Thursday, PAL Holdings Inc. indicated that Lucio Tan III was appointed...
Business
fbtw
ABS-CBN willing to strike partnerships to stay alive

ABS-CBN willing to strike partnerships to stay alive

By Ramon Royandoyan | 14 hours ago
ABS-CBN Corp. said they were keen on striking more partnerships to expand content reach, a move that could secure its financial...
Business
fbtw
ABS-CBN says no deal struck for redevelopment of QC site

ABS-CBN says no deal struck for redevelopment of QC site

By Ramon Royandoyan | 10 hours ago
That was what Carlo Katigbak, president and CEO of ABS-CBN, told shareholders in their annual meeting early Thursday mor...
Business
fbtw
Ginebra San Miguel books Q1 earnings growth

Ginebra San Miguel books Q1 earnings growth

9 hours ago
Revenues inched up 3% on-year to P12.9 billion in the first quarter.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
EDITORIAL - Wear and tear

EDITORIAL - Wear and tear

1 hour ago
If we frequently write editorials about accidents at sea it’s because they happen more often than we want them to. And...
Business
fbtw

Kahibulongang mga numero sa DOH

By Leo Lastimosa | 1 hour ago
Sa niaging 23 na ka adlaw, way bag-ong kaso sa COVID-19 ang Cebu City, Mandaue City, ug Lapu-Lapu City. Lisod tuohan.
Business
fbtw

Inday Sara should cut clean from Malacañang now

By Atty. Josephus B. Jimenez | 1 hour ago
Inday Sara should now cross her Rubicon River.
Business
fbtw

There’s a need to de-emphasize PAR

By Jerry Tundag | 1 hour ago
As I started writing this Wednesday morning, the persistent focus of all weather reports across all media platforms in the Philippines was that the supertyphoon with international name Mawar was going to enter PAR,...
Business
fbtw

Sea collision again!

By Atty. Ruphil BaÃ±oc | 1 hour ago
Why does a collision between a cargo ship and a fast craft happen in broad daylight?
Business
fbtw

No quick solutions

By Korina Sanchez | 1 hour ago
It is no secret we have one of Southeast Asia’s most expensive power rates. In 2021, we were second only to Singapore in electricity rates.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with