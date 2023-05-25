^

Business

DOLE mediation continues on surprise layoffs at Wyeth Nutrition

Philstar.com
May 25, 2023 | 10:13am
DOLE mediation continues on surprise layoffs at Wyeth Nutrition
In this photo from Mayday Multimedia, Wyeth Philippines Progressive Workers Union president Debie Faigmani joins a news conference of All Philippine Trade Unions on May 24, 2023.
Mayday Multimedia Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines — Discussions between the management and union of Wyeth Nutrition continue this week as laid-off workers continue to call for the reinstatement of 140 who were told in a surprise announcement on May 18 that they were being retrenched.

The union is worried that the layoffs are just the start of job cuts at the company and at other factories in the Calabarzon region. According to the regional development council, Calabarzon produces a third of the country's industrial output and contributed 16.8% of the Gross Domestic Product in 2017.

In an interview on TeleRadyo's "Kabayan" program on Wednesday, Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said that meetings at the regional National Conciliation and Mediation Board office in Laguna started Tuesday and will resume Thursday.

He added that the company had filed a notice with the labor department that it would lay off personnel, but opted to pay workers instead of having them come in during the 30-day notice period.

"It shouldn't be that workers are just suddenly told that they no longer have jobs," Laguesma said in Filipino. He said that the matter could have been handled better through dialogue, which the union said last week it had been asking management for since March, when rumors of looming layoffs started.

"It would be better to talk this out, especially since there is a union representing the workers and they have just signed a Collective Bargaining Agreement on their relations for the next three to five years," he also said.

Retrenchment to prevent further losses is among the authorized causes for termination under the Labor Code. According to the Bureau of Labor Relations, employers must give "a written notice of dismissal to the employee specifying the grounds at least 30 days before the date of termination," with a copy of the notice sent to the regional office of the labor department.

Workers are entitled to separation pay equivalent to one month pay or one month for every year of service, whichever is higher. In a statement last week, Wyeth Nutrition said it would be giving workers severance packages "superior to what the law requires." 

In a separate interview on the same program, Wyeth Philippines Progressive Workers Union president Debie Faigmani said the severance packages were "lower than what is practiced by our union...under the CBA."

He said that their call is still for the reinstatement of the 140 — including himself and nine other union officers.   

Faigmani said that workers are worried that the layoffs to cut costs will mean more workers losing their jobs at Wyeth and at other factories.

"This will lead to massive job losses," he said.

Laguesma said that he hopes that talks progress and that, if termination of workers is the only option left to the company, "the workers affected should get the other benefits they are entitled to." 

— Jonathan de Santos

LABOR ISSUES

LABOR UNIONS

WORKERS RIGHTS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sustainable infrastructure needed to fight climate change

Sustainable infrastructure needed to fight climate change

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Cities need to adopt green urban planning strategies, including investing in sustainable infrastructure to boost resilience...
Business
fbtw
3 years since franchise denial, ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo faces radio silence

3 years since franchise denial, ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo faces radio silence

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
These losses stockpiled since 2020 as ABS-CBN lost the rights to operate its flagship AM radio station as part of the state’s...
Business
fbtw

Time to take action to protect our youth

By Rey Gamboa | 11 hours ago
When the US surgeon general issues a warning, people had better be prepared to listen.
Business
fbtw
NGCP admits bulk of income in 4 years went to paying dividends

NGCP admits bulk of income in 4 years went to paying dividends

By Xave Gregorio | 22 hours ago
The NGCP told senators that in 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2019 a bulk of its net income was paid out to shareholders.
Business
fbtw
ACEN to sell P25 billion preferred shares

ACEN to sell P25 billion preferred shares

By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
ACEN Corp. plans to raise up to P25 billion through the sale of preferred shares under the first tranche of its planned shelf...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ABS-CBN willing to strike partnerships to stay alive

ABS-CBN willing to strike partnerships to stay alive

By Ramon Royandoyan | 30 minutes ago
ABS-CBN Corp. said they were keen on striking more partnerships to expand content reach, a move that could secure its financial...
Business
fbtw
Quick Take: Megawide's Q1 losses and 2 more market updates

Quick Take: Megawide's Q1 losses and 2 more market updates

2 hours ago
Whoops?
Business
fbtw
PSE moves to involuntarily delist two companies

PSE moves to involuntarily delist two companies

2 hours ago
Whew.
Business
fbtw
Fitch places US on AAA rating downgrade watch

Fitch places US on AAA rating downgrade watch

3 hours ago
Fitch said the AAA rating "reflects increased political partisanship that is hindering reaching a resolution to raise or suspend...
Business
fbtw
Stocks sink over US debt ceiling concerns

Stocks sink over US debt ceiling concerns

3 hours ago
Traders were also digesting inflation data as well as Federal Reserve meeting minutes that pointed to expectations for a "mild...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with