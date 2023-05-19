^

Business

Union at nutrition giant's milk factory readies strike over surprise layoffs

Philstar.com
May 19, 2023 | 2:12pm
Union at nutrition giant's milk factory readies strike over surprise layoffs
This handout photo from the Wyeth Philippines Progressive Workers Union Facebook page shows workers waiting outside the Wyeth Nutrition Canlubang factory in Laguna on May 18, 2023.
Wyeth Philippines Progressive Workers Union - WPPWU Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines — Wyeth Philippines Progressive Workers Union has filed a notice of strike at the regional National Conciliation and Mediation Board office in Laguna over the nutrition giant's termination of 140 workers, a move that workers said violated a collective bargaining agreement with the company.

Workers at the Wyeth Nutrition plant in Canlubang were barred from going to work on Thursday without warning, the union said. They were later allowed in only to be told that 140 of them, including 10 union officers, were being laid off so the company could cut costs.

"Management locked us out on May 18, they themselves ordered a stop to operations," union president Debie Faigmani said in Filipino in a statement to media. Faigmani, who is among those laid off, said this was an illegal lockout that the union will protest.

The Labor Code defines a lockout as a "temporary refusal of an employer to furnish work as a result of an industrial or labor dispute." Like with strikes, notice must be filed 15 days before an employer implements a lockout. Strikes and lockouts can only be done because of a collective bargaining deadlock or over unfair labor practices.

"They have to answer their workers and the public about these brazen moves that do not consider the livelihoods and welfare of those who created their profit and their wealth," Faigmani said in Filipino. "Meanwhile, protests in various forms will continue."

Labor NGO Ecumenical Institute of Labor Education and Research (Eiler) said Thursday that the layoffs violated a CBA that the union and management signed in December 2022. A CBA includes negotiated agreements on wages, security of tenure and on the treatment of workers.

"Worse [Wyeth] did not follow due process of consultation and negotiation with the union," Eiler also said of the surprise layoffs. Eiler and WPPWU noted that management had refused calls for dialogue about the pending job cuts.

Faigmani said the company had pleaded with workers to keep production going during the pandemic because they were in an essential industry. "We went to work then, but all that has been set aside by the company," he said in Filipino.

Wyeth Nutrition has acknowledged Philstar.com's request for comment but has yet to respond as of this post.

'Trendsetter' CBA

In an interview by labor rights advocacy collective Mayday Media on Thursday, Faigmani called the CBAs that the 64-year-old union have secured "a trendsetter because it has the highest pay in the food industry in the Philippines." According to the Asian Labour Review, the union managed in its 2013 CBA to negotiate for a cumulative salary increase of P11,750 over a period of three years.

Faigmani said the union believes the retrenchment of its members is also a tactic to weaken the union "and at the same time take away the wages and benefits that Wyeth workers are getting now."

He added that the sudden retrenchment, which had been preceded by rumors and informal and unwritten "advisories" but no actual dialogue with management, "cannot be said to have been done respectfully... we do not deserve this kind of treatment."

The Center for Trade Union and Human Rights told a House panel in Ferburary that less than 8% of workers are in a union and an even smaller percentage have Collective Bargaining Agreements.

CTUR representative Kamille Deligente said the numbers are "a manifestation of the barriers to workers' right to organize." — Jonathan de Santos

DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND EMPLOYMENT

LABOR ISSUES

LABOR UNIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Layoffs hit nutrition giant's Canlubang plant

Layoffs hit nutrition giant's Canlubang plant

By Jonathan de Santos | 1 day ago
Wyeth Philippines Progressive Workers Union president Debie Faigmani confirmed the layoffs to media, saying 10 union officers...
Business
fbtw

Power failure

By Boo Chanco | 15 hours ago
Energy officials want Congress to review the franchise of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines or NGCP because around 80 percent of the country’s electricity problems may be linked to the “generous...
Business
fbtw
Ayala putting up $1 billion data center, biggest in Philippines

Ayala putting up $1 billion data center, biggest in Philippines

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 15 hours ago
The Ayala Group and its Singaporean partner are investing at least $1 billion to build the largest data center in the Philippines...
Business
fbtw
PSE suspends 6 companies for reportorial delinquencies

PSE suspends 6 companies for reportorial delinquencies

By Iris Gonzales | 15 hours ago
Six companies including Dennis Uy’s Phoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc. were suspended yesterday by the Philippine Stock...
Business
fbtw
Government to spend P1.2 trillion for infrastructure in Mindanao

Government to spend P1.2 trillion for infrastructure in Mindanao

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 15 hours ago
The government targets to pour in at least P1.2 trillion worth of infrastructure projects in Mindanao over the course of the...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Globe amps up efforts in Visayas, Mindanao areas with low SIM registration rates

Globe amps up efforts in Visayas, Mindanao areas with low SIM registration rates

2 hours ago
Globe Telecom Inc. said Friday it would put more focus on the Visayas and Mindanao areas where SIM registration rates are...
Business
fbtw
ChatGPT is coming to smartphones

ChatGPT is coming to smartphones

6 hours ago
ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence bot that became a global sensation for its powers to churn out human-like content and...
Business
fbtw
Quick Take: 2GO's looming PSE exit and 2 more market updates

Quick Take: 2GO's looming PSE exit and 2 more market updates

6 hours ago
Not much to say here, except that this is a pretty good demonstration of what happens at the end of a successful tender ...
Business
fbtw
Six companies suspended for reporting violations

Six companies suspended for reporting violations

6 hours ago
In my world, administrative trading suspensions are pretty close to being an unforgivable sin.
Business
fbtw
Synergy Grid battling political pressure to ditch China

Synergy Grid battling political pressure to ditch China

6 hours ago
The use of public-facing utilities as populist political punching bags is nothing new.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with