GMA Network shows air on ABS-CBN’s global outlet

Rivalry no more?

MANILA, Philippines — Former rivals ABS-CBN Corp. and GMA Network Inc. have signed a landmark partnership for the airing of select GMA shows on ABS-CBN’s international platform iWantTFC.

ABS-CBN will host GMA Pinoy TV, GMA Life TV and GMA News TV on iWantTFC starting May 1, marking another milestone between the media giants that used to be competitors on free TV.

According to ABS-CBN, iWantTFC will also air some of GMA’s on-demand programs in at least five regions across the world.

Under the collaboration, iWantTFC will broadcast GMA’s international channels in Asia and the Pacific, including Australia, India, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea. The airing will also cover European countries such as France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom.

iWantTFC will also broadcast GMA shows in the Middle East, particularly Afghanistan, Cyprus, Iraq, Israel, Libya, Palestine, Turkey and Yemen. The platform will also screen GMA materials in North African nations, namely, Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Malta, Mauritania, Morocco, Somalia and Tunisia.

Further, the partnership will allow GMA to reach the Carribean territories where iWantTFC has presence as well.

With the collaboration, GMA can air some of its popular shows such as period fiction Maria Clara at Ibarra, medical series Abot Kamay na Pangarap, and drama romance Apoy sa Langit in Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Middle East and North Africa and the Carribean.

ABS-CBN International managing director Jun del Rosario said the addition of GMA content in iWantTFC benefits Filipino migrants looking for homegrown shows.

“Our iWantTFC platform is committed to providing the widest spectrum of Filipino content that can be appreciated and enjoyed by countrymen worldwide. We are delighted to add a slate of live streaming channels and popular shows from GMA to our ever-growing news and entertainment offerings,” Del Rosario said.

GMA Network first vice president and head of international operations Joseph Francia said the firm welcomes any collaboration, even with ABS-CBN. For the network, the objective is to reach Filipinos here and abroad by broadening its availability on all platforms.

ABS-CBN and GMA Network used to compete against each other on free TV until Congress denied the Lopez-led network’s bid for a fresh franchise in 2020.

Since then, ABS-CBN has focused on creating digital content and expanding its global presence and has tied up with international media such as Netflix, Spotify, Viu and Warner Music Group.