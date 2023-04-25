^

ABS-CBN adds international shows from Germany

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
April 25, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN Corp. has broadened the content library of its Filipino streaming channel by tying up with a German news network for the broadcast of international shows.

ABS-CBN’s content platform iWantTFC is airing for free in the Philippines three lifestyle shows produced by DW English, the international unit of state-owned Deutsche Welle.

Under the partnership, ABS-CBN said that iWantTFC will add HER: Women in Asia Season 3, Top Travel, and How to Bauhaus to its growing catalogue of shows.

The move plays well within ABS-CBN’s playbook of going international to make up for its loss of free TV franchise.

As ABS-CBN launches its films, movies and music abroad, it also takes in foreign content to air across its multiple platforms.

HER: Women in Asia Season 3 documents how women from Asian societies approach universal, existential and crucial issues. The show interviews protagonists from Asian countries, including India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand.

Top Travel, on the other hand, features a rundown of some of the most visited travel places and tourist destinations around the world.

Meanwhile, How to Bauhaus presents itself as a do it yourself tutorial show on how to create all kinds of furniture, with architect Van Bo Le-Mentzel doing the instructions.

ABS-CBN said it plans to add on iWantTFC’s library of more than 10,000 hours of Filipino and international films, series and shows with the objective of expanding its reach.

Earlier, ABS-CBN signed partnerships with streaming apps and sites like FashionTV, Jungo TV, Red Bull, and Vooks in line with its strategy of expanding its portfolio.

DW English serves as a public broadcaster in Germany producing news content in at least 32 languages.

ABS-CBN, for its part, proved it can keep its business afloat even without a legislative franchise.

In 2022 the Lopez-led network slashed its net loss by half to P2.46 billion from P5.64 billion in 2021 on an across the board growth in revenue flows.

Without the privilege to air on free TV, ABS-CBN relied on its blocktime agreements with media channels A2Z, GMA Network Inc., and TV5 Network Inc. to screen its original materials.

Likewise, the network decided to become a content creator for streaming outlets like Netflix and Viu to gain international market for its films and shows, a move that provided it with P1.3 billion in revenue last year.

