Converge parent forays into maritime internet

MANILA, Philippines — Connectivity provider ComClark Network and Technology Corp. has entered the niche market of extending internet access for maritime vessels, especially cruise ships, emergency responders and military units.

ComClark, the parent of broadband specialist Converge ICT Solutions Inc., is offering a satellite solution meant to supply communication services for moving vehicles in the high seas.

ComClark projects an increase in demand for internet connectivity in the maritime sector fueled by seagoing vessels, including boats on response missions and ships on cruise trips.

According to ComClark, its Satellite Communications (SATCOM) On-The-Move hopes to serve that demand for maritime connectivity.

ComClark chief operations officer Benedict Bulatao said the system could also support military requirements for reliable and secured internet.

“With SATCOM On-The-Move, we can cater to niche businesses in the maritime sector and beyond. Already, we are seeing some applications not just in leisure watercraft, but in the military sector and disaster response,” Bulatao said.

SATCOM On-The-Move provides subscribers with a flat panel antenna that transmits and takes in data from a satellite. The satellite, in turn, communicates with the earth station operated by ComClark and rebounds to the antenna, bringing network coverage to the vessel where it is installed.

ComClark, for its part, acts as a communications hub that connects the satellite with a terrestrial or backhaul network to extend internet services to clients wherever they may be in the sea.

Bulatao said the backhaul network of the earth station is supported by Converge, which manages about 618,000 kilometers of fiber infrastructure nationwide as of 2022.

SATCOM On-The-Move will source its bandwidth from this fiber network of Converge.

Bulatao pointed out that ComClark uses as its antenna the Kymeta Hawk u8, a latest kind of VSAT designed to receive satellite data even from a moving vehicle. The antenna can also pair with low earth orbit satellites, the technology used by Elon Musk’s Starlink for its internet services.

SATCOM On-The-Move provides unlimited internet with no data cap and requires no setup as a plug and play solution, with bandwidth allocation tailored per customer by ComClark.

“Reliable connectivity isn’t just for metro cities and suburban locations, (as) ComClark brings a cost-effective, high-performance satellite internet to any location–any corner of the Philippines,” Bulatao said.