^

Business

Pandemic delays raise LRT Extension cost by P4 billion

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
April 14, 2023 | 12:00am
Pandemic delays raise LRT Extension cost by P4 billion
Commuters bound for work and school ride the LRT train on March 7, 2023.
STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — Light Rail Manila Corp. (LRMC) has spent an additional P4 billion for the Cavite extension of the Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT-1) due to construction delays.

In an interview with reporters, LRMC president and CEO Juan Alfonso said the firm shelled out an extra P4 billion to deliver the LRT-1 Cavite Extension project, originally estimated to cost P64.92 billion.

He said the LRMC failed to accomplish its target of opening the LRT-1 Cavite Extension to the public by the end of 2021 due to construction delays caused by the pandemic lockdowns.

The first segment of the project from Redemptorist Station to Dr. Santos Station will be opened to commuters toward the close of 2024. LRMC has completed 83 percent of the initial phase of the extension covering both civil works and the rail system.

In particular, LRMC has put up 56 percent of the Redemptorist Station, 61 percent of the Manila International Airport Station, and 51 percent of the Asia World Station. The firm has also finished 55 percent of the Ninoy Aquino Station and 60 percent of the Dr. Santos Station.

Moving forward, LRMC will focus on completing all equipment installation and civil works with the target of commissioning the extended line by the fourth quarter of 2024.

To recoup the additional investment, Alfonso said the LRMC is allowed under the contract to ask the government to pay the amount or extend its concession period as operator.

LRMC took over the operations and maintenance of the LRT-1 in 2015 and was awarded a total of 32 years to run and sustain the railway.

However, Alfonso said it remains uncertain whether the entire LRT-1 Cavite Extension would be operational within the term of the Marcos administration. He explained that construction of the remaining segments can only begin once the government acquires the right of way (ROW) for them.

Alfonso understands how challenging it is for the Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) to obtain the ROW for the project, with the relocation of each utility post requiring about P10 million. As such, he said it might be difficult as well to commit a timeline for the completion of the project.

What he can guarantee the LRTA is that LRMC can deliver the extension within three years once it receives the ROW for the stations to be situated in Las Piñas City and Bacoor, Cavite.

The LRT-1 Cavite Extension is expected to increase ridership in the rail line to 800,000 a day, as it will reduce travel time between Pasay City and Cavite to just 25 minutes.

LRMC

LRT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
GSIS buys P1.46-B shares in Nickel Asia

GSIS buys P1.46-B shares in Nickel Asia

8 hours ago
GSIS purchased 233.56 million shares from NAC for P1.46 billion, a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange indicated....
Business
fbtw
NAIA privatization could start in June

NAIA privatization could start in June

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 days ago
The Department of Transportation expects the release of the proposed terms of reference for the privatization of the Ninoy...
Business
fbtw

Government receives proposal to put up MRT-11

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The Department of Transportation has received an unsolicited proposal to construct a P82-billion rail service that would run from Quezon City to San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.
Business
fbtw
Cebu Landmasters earnings fatten in 2022 as economy reopens

Cebu Landmasters earnings fatten in 2022 as economy reopens

8 hours ago
Reservation sales expanded 10% year-on-year to P18.09 billion in 2022.
Business
fbtw
Alliance Global posts higher profits in 2022 despite cost pressures

Alliance Global posts higher profits in 2022 despite cost pressures

13 hours ago
Consolidated revenues expanded 20% year-on-year to P183.6 billion in the same period.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DBP to finance P7 billion aquaculture project

DBP to finance P7 billion aquaculture project

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 44 minutes ago
The Development Bank of the Philippines will fund some P7 billion worth of aquaculture projects through the local unit of...
Business
fbtw

Pascual: Technoparks viable business destinations

By Catherine Talavera | 44 minutes ago
Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual urges more businesses to locate in technoparks in the country as these areas serve as viable and supportive location for their businesses.
Business
fbtw

Event technology solutions firm ramps up Philippines expansion

44 minutes ago
Thailand-based Ticketmelon is embarking on an aggressive expansion program in the Philippines and other Southeast Asian countries to make its innovative event technology solutions available to more audiences.
Business
fbtw

Banks’ bad loans rise for 2nd month

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 44 minutes ago
The share of bad debts to the banking sector’s total loan book climbed for the second straight month in February amid slower credit growth arising from the series of aggressive rate hikes delivered by the Bangko...
Business
fbtw

BCDA starts negotiations for NAIA T3 lease renewal

By Marianne Go | 44 minutes ago
The Bases Conversion and Development Authority has initiated negotiations for the renewal of the 25-year lease contract for its 61-hectare property where the current NAIA Terminal 3 facilities and runway are lo...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with