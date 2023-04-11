^

Business

Trade gap shrinks in February as exports, imports retreat

Philstar.com
April 11, 2023 | 2:41pm
Trade gap shrinks in February as exports, imports retreat
In this undated photo, the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) accommodates cruise ships to strengthen the country's tourism.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s trade deficit contracted in February, as both exports and imports softened.

Data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority on Tuesday showed that the trade deficit shrank 2.7% year-on-year to $3.88 billion in February. A trade deficit occurs when the country’s imports bill outgrows export sales.

The February gap was markedly narrower compared to the $5.73 billion in January. 

Overall, the country’s external trade plummeted 14.4% on-year to $14.03 billion in February. This was worse compared to the $16.2 billion posted in the preceding month. 

Data broken down showed exports skidded 18.1% year-on-year to $5.08 billion in February. Shipments of electronic products, the country’s top exports, wilted 22.2% on an annual basis to $2.68 billion. 

Imports experienced a decline as well, retreating 12.1% on-year to $8.95 billion in February. The sharp decline came due in part to the lower shipments of electronic products into the country. — Ramon Royandoyan

FOREIGN TRADE

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY

TRADE DEFICIT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Funding for P10 billion LRT-2 extension project sought

Funding for P10 billion LRT-2 extension project sought

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 16 hours ago
The Light Rail Transit Authority has asked the Department of Budget and Management to start issuing funding for the P10-billion...
Business
fbtw

Bloomberry to build 3rd casino in Cavite

By Iris Gonzales | 16 hours ago
Tycoon Enrique Razon’s Bloomberry Resorts Corp. will develop its third integrated casino project after Solaire Resort North in Quezon City commences operations early next year.
Business
fbtw
Forex pressures dissipate on strong peso &ndash; BSP

Forex pressures dissipate on strong peso – BSP

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 16 hours ago
Pressures on foreign exchange have largely dissipated, allowing monetary authorities to focus on taming inflation, according...
Business
fbtw
Spain eyes Philippine pork market

Spain eyes Philippine pork market

By Danessa Rivera | 16 hours ago
Spain is looking to penetrate the Philippines‘ retail market for its pork exports as demand is seen to grow further...
Business
fbtw
Pinoys spending more time on e-wallet apps

Pinoys spending more time on e-wallet apps

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 16 hours ago
Filipinos allocated more of their time using electronic wallet applications last year as the country rides on the wave of...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Medalla says rate hikes worked as BSP mulls tightening pause

Medalla says rate hikes worked as BSP mulls tightening pause

By Ramon Royandoyan | 5 minutes ago
In an interview with Bloomberg Television on Tuesday, BSP governor Felipe Medalla explained why a rate hike pause is not yet...
Business
fbtw
Cheaper generation costs pull down Meralco rates in April

Cheaper generation costs pull down Meralco rates in April

2 hours ago
Customers of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) can expect lower power bills in April, thanks to a decrease in generation...
Business
fbtw
Local factory output softens in February as inflation woes remain

Local factory output softens in February as inflation woes remain

4 hours ago
Still, this was the 21st straight month of expansion.
Business
fbtw
Crypto exchange Coins.ph disables XRP transactions

Crypto exchange Coins.ph disables XRP transactions

6 hours ago
Philippine e-wallet and cryptocurrency exchange Coins.ph said Monday it disabled XRP deposits and withdrawals in its platform...
Business
fbtw
Unemployment rate flat at 4.8% in February; job quality improves

Unemployment rate flat at 4.8% in February; job quality improves

By Ramon Royandoyan | 6 hours ago
Joblessness slightly went up in February, although the quality of jobs got better, state statisticians reported Tuesday.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with