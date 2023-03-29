^

Business

Fitch: Merger with DBP to increase LandBank's strategic value for gov't

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
March 29, 2023 | 6:37pm
Fitch: Merger with DBP to increase LandBank's strategic value for gov't
Landbank and DBP
LANDBANK image / Released | Businessworld

MANILA, Philippines — The upcoming merger with Development Bank of the Philippines, another state-run lender, means Land Bank of the Philippines would have a bigger role in the government’s policy thrust, Fitch Ratings said.

This also means LandBank, which would be the surviving entity, would get more government support, boding well for its financial health.

“From a credit rating perspective, we think that its higher systemic importance along with the bank taking on the combined policy roles of its constituents will likely increase its strategic value to the state as a policy bank,” Tamma Febrian, director at Fitch Ratings, told Philstar.com in an e-mail.

“All else equal, this suggests that the state’s propensity to support the bank should become higher,” Febrian added.

LandBank caters to the needs of the agriculture sector, while the DBP hands out development loans for the sector in its capacity as a development bank. 

Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has approved the merger of the two banks, a plan that goes way back to the administration of the late Benigno Aquino III.

The plan was dropped by the previous Duterte administration when it stepped into power in 2016, as former Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III had argued that the merger “will not serve the public’s interest” since LandBank and DBP have different functions. 

As it is, the merger could come amid a banking crisis taking shape globally. Diokno said there’s a need to strengthen the position of government banks.

Even Marcos had, in the past, voiced loud opposition to the merger. When he was gunning for the vice presidency in 2016, then-Senator Marcos said a merger between the two banks would cut much-needed support to farmers.

Diokno said the merger could result in the largest banking entity in the country. But Fitch Ratings noted that the combined asset size of LandBank and DBP — or about P4.2 trillion — would just be slightly larger than that of BDO.

‘Too big to fail’

Some Senate lawmakers turned a critical eye towards this merger. Sen. Risa Hontiveros inquired about the timing of this consolidation, as the plan would effectively create a banking entity that could be “too big to fail,” a callback to the 2008 Financial Crisis.

“We need a bank that remains focused on agriculture because this is the sector that does not really interest private commercial banks. The merger may result in funds being diverted to the more bankable commercial and industrial sectors already adequately served by the private sector,” she said in a statement. 

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian opposed the merger as well, saying the move would create a “super monopoly” that would strip local governments of any agency.

“It’s bad for our local government,” he said on Tuesday.

DEVELOPMENT BANK OF THE PHILIPPINES

LAND BANK OF THE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Yuchengcos sell RCBC property units to Gotianuns

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 20 hours ago
Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. of the Yuchengco Group of Companies is selling two wholly owned real estate subsidiaries to Gotianun-led Filinvest Land Inc..
Business
fbtw

Artificial intelligence and journalism

By Boo Chanco | 20 hours ago
Journalism is in the list of jobs that Chat GPT said will be lost due to artificial intelligence. But ChatGPT is wrong.
Business
fbtw
Landbank-DBP to merge before yearend

Landbank-DBP to merge before yearend

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 20 hours ago
State-run financing institutions Land Bank of the Philippines and Development Bank of the Philippines are expected to merge...
Business
fbtw
PAL flies to Perth

PAL flies to Perth

By Iris Gonzales | 20 hours ago
Philippine Airlines, the country’s flag carrier, touched down at Perth Airport on Monday,marking its first new international...
Business
fbtw
Credit card ownership pushed amid high inflation

Credit card ownership pushed amid high inflation

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 20 hours ago
Issuers are pushing credit card ownership, particularly among Filipino women, amid stubbornly high inflation and uncerta...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Vietnam's robusta: The go-to coffee bean in a warmer world?

Vietnam's robusta: The go-to coffee bean in a warmer world?

9 hours ago
Long scorned by giants such as Starbucks, robusta — which has almost double the caffeine content of arabica — is...
Business
fbtw
Metro Pacific buys 19% stake in SPNEC for P2-B

Metro Pacific buys 19% stake in SPNEC for P2-B

11 hours ago
Nothing about how SPNEC has done anything has been normal.
Business
fbtw
Quick Take: Alternergy skids and 2 more market updates

Quick Take: Alternergy skids and 2 more market updates

11 hours ago
Again, we will have to wait to see how active the stability fund is being behind the scenes, but shareholders and IPO buyers...
Business
fbtw
Share prices rebound as banking fears ease

Share prices rebound as banking fears ease

By Catherine Talavera | 20 hours ago
Local equities edged up along with other Asian bourses after a deal to cover the failing Silicon Valley Bank’s deposits...
Business
fbtw
CebuPac narrows losses in 2022

CebuPac narrows losses in 2022

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 20 hours ago
Gokongwei-led Cebu Pacific failed to fly back to profitability last year on the double whammy of fuel inflation and peso depreciation,...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with