^

Business

Meralco forms new subsidiary

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
March 29, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) has formed a new subsidiary that will engage in electric energy and other alternative energy sources.

Meralco said the new wholly-owned subsidiary called Movem Electric Inc. would focus on the development and deployment of different electric transport solutions.

“Meralco is committed to enable and support the country’s transition towards a cleaner and a more sustainable transport system,” it said.

Movem Energy’s primary purpose is “to own, create, develop, manufacture, produce, assemble, configure, reconfigure, use, manage, maintain, operate, repair, improve, test, build, install, license, sell, market, distribute, lease, import and export, transport service networks utilizing electric energy and other alternative energy sources.”

It will also be engaged in component charging stations, hardware, software, batteries, vehicles, accessories, parts, gadgets, digital applications, and other equipment related to the business.

Meralco said these transport service networks utilizing electric energy and other alternative energy sources will be developed for the purpose of transporting passengers and merchandise both for domestic and foreign markets.

It includes investing, owning or holding interests in similar businesses to subsidiaries, affiliates or any entity in which the corporation has lawful interest, the company said.

“The incorporation of Movem Electric Inc. is in line with Meralco’s plans to be a major player in the growing electric vehicle industry,” Meralco said.

“eSakay, which currently operates a fleet of eJeeps, meanwhile will focus on public transportation service,” it said.

In November last year, Meralco announced that its board approved the creation of a new subsidiary to engage in providing and integrating end-to-end electric mobility solutions.

Meralco, through wholly-owned subsidiary eSakay Inc., provides end-to-end and tailor-fit electric vehicle and charging infrastructure solutions to private and public sector customers throughout the country, helping them modernize and electrify their transport systems.

MERALCO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos Jr. admin approves Landbank, DBP merger

Marcos Jr. admin approves Landbank, DBP merger

By Ramon Royandoyan | 10 hours ago
The Marcos Jr. administration gave the go-ahead on Tuesday to merge two state-owned banks.
Business
fbtw
Marcos wants to overhaul pension program for military, cops

Marcos wants to overhaul pension program for military, cops

9 hours ago
The reforms would still need to pass scrutiny in both houses of Congress, but Diokno said they’ve already talked to...
Business
fbtw
Cebu Pacific cuts losses in 2022

Cebu Pacific cuts losses in 2022

6 hours ago
Despite this, the company posted a net loss of P14 billion in 2022, smaller compared to the reported P24.9 billion in the...
Business
fbtw
Metro Pacific buys stake in solar firm SPNEC

Metro Pacific buys stake in solar firm SPNEC

12 hours ago
The renewable energy company will use proceeds from the agreement to bankroll land investments in Nueva Ecija.
Business
fbtw

Going beyond authority

By Arik Aaron Abu | 1 day ago
In order to attain civilization, mankind created laws to define the limits of what can and cannot be done.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Landbank-DBP to merge before yearend

Landbank-DBP to merge before yearend

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 51 minutes ago
State-run financing institutions Land Bank of the Philippines and Development Bank of the Philippines are expected to merge...
Business
fbtw
Share prices rebound as banking fears ease

Share prices rebound as banking fears ease

By Catherine Talavera | 51 minutes ago
Local equities edged up along with other Asian bourses after a deal to cover the failing Silicon Valley Bank’s deposits...
Business
fbtw
CebuPac narrows losses in 2022

CebuPac narrows losses in 2022

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 51 minutes ago
Gokongwei-led Cebu Pacific failed to fly back to profitability last year on the double whammy of fuel inflation and peso depreciation,...
Business
fbtw
Credit card ownership pushed amid high inflation

Credit card ownership pushed amid high inflation

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 51 minutes ago
Issuers are pushing credit card ownership, particularly among Filipino women, amid stubbornly high inflation and uncerta...
Business
fbtw
PAL flies to Perth

PAL flies to Perth

By Iris Gonzales | 51 minutes ago
Philippine Airlines, the country’s flag carrier, touched down at Perth Airport on Monday,marking its first new international...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with