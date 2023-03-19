^

Business

PAL restores all flights to China

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
March 19, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) is returning to all Chinese cities that it used to serve prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, signaling the resurgence of a market that was once shut to the world.

PAL is resuming all its scheduled services from Manila to China starting next month, providing the airline a major lift toward achieving its goal of staying profitable in 2023.

PAL currently operates 42 weekly flights from Manila to Hong Kong and Taipei, two destinations that used to attract Filipinos traveling for either work or leisure.

The airline owned by taipan Lucio Tan is raising the flight volume to Shanghai, Guangzhou, Jinjiang and Xiamen in April.

It is also increasing its weekly trips to Beijing to six in May, confident that travel demand to the Chinese capital would go up in the coming months.

China had imposed a zero tolerance policy for any and all COVID infections nationwide keeping itself shut to the world at a time when border restrictions were being lifted in 2021 and 2022.

For the aviation industry, China’s insistence to remain closed to the world held back its recovery, as the country served as an important source of tourists before the global health crisis.

PAL used to operate around 34 weekly flights to mainland China prior to the crisis, accommodating the flight demand for Beijing, Guangzhou, Jinjiang, Shanghai and Xiamen.

It was only in January that PAL was able to reactivate its flight network to the mainland, starting with the resumption of scheduled services to Xiamen and Guangzhou.

Apart from its China market, PAL is also introducing direct and non-stop flights to new routes in Australia and East Asia.

The flag carrier is flying to Perth starting March 27. PAL president and chief operating officer Stanley Ng will be the pilot during the inaugural flight.

It is also launching non-stop flights between Kalibo and Incheon in April. The route seeks to transport Koreans headed to Boracay and Visayas flying to Seoul without having to pass by Manila.

Likewise, it is also reinstating its inter-island linkages from Clark to Busuanga and to Caticlan on optimism that local tourism will extend its upward trend this year.

The 82-year old airline is shooting for another profitable year this year after going through restructuring in 2021 by reactivating its full fleet of 75 aircraft.         

PAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
GCash adds new security feature to arrest account takeovers

GCash adds new security feature to arrest account takeovers

1 day ago
Mobile wallet app GCash has launched a new security feature meant to prevent account takeovers.
Business
fbtw

Younger than ever at 82

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
It was on March 15, 1941 when PAL first operated its first commercial flight from Manila to Baguio City. More than eight decades later, PAL is rolling out new routes and working on fleet expansion, digital innovations,...
Business
fbtw

When the good comes out from the bad

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
When hard times hit, or a difficult life situation happens, you hear people ask: “Why is this happening to me?”
Business
fbtw

A digital bank run

By Boo Chanco | 2 days ago
As in anything digital, it happened fast.
Business
fbtw
Persistent George

Persistent George

By Marianne Go | 2 days ago
Twelve years ago, I had the chance to interview George Yang for a magazine article where he claimed he was already taking...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

The exhausted leader

By Francis J. Kong | 1 hour ago
Over two years into the pandemic, people’s emotions have been subjected to a roller-coaster-like ride.
Business
fbtw
Another auction set for closed banks&rsquo; assets&nbsp; &nbsp;

Another auction set for closed banks’ assets   

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. will put up P48.9 million worth of residential and commercial lots owned by padlocked...
Business
fbtw

Tax racketeering proposed as non-bailable offense

By Shiela Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
The head of the House Committte on Ways and Means wants tax racketeering to be a non-bailable offense, saying the government is losing as much as P100 billion to tax evaders.
Business
fbtw

Another auction set for closed banks’ assets   

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. will put up P48.9 million worth of residential and commercial lots owned by padlocked banks for sale.
Business
fbtw

Eastern Communications allots P1 billion for expansion, subsea cable

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Eastern Communications is spending P1.04 billion for its capital expenditures this year to strengthen Visayas and Mindanao operations and complete the longest subsea cable in the Philippines.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with