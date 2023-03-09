^

Business

Meralco to apply staggered hike in generation charge

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
March 9, 2023 | 12:00am
Meralco to apply staggered hike in generation charge
Electric meters and wires were photographed along Parola Compound in Manila on December 10, 2022.
STAR / Ernie Penaredondo

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) is giving its consumers a relief from the hefty hike in generation charge on their electricity bills this month by implementing a staggered increase.

Given the significant rise in generation charge, Meralco said the company has coordinated with its suppliers and the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) for the deferral of portion of the generation costs for the February supply month.

“This will help us bring down the generation charge increase in the March billing period to the benefit of our customers,” Meralco said.

The power distributor said the total deferred generation costs of P1.1 billion, equivalent to 40 centavos per kilowatt-hour (kWh), would be collected on a staggered basis in the April and May billing periods as cleared by the regulator.

Meralco said the generation charge increase for March is supposedly at P0.92 per kWh.

Under its proposal to defer portions of the generation charge, P0.52 per kWh increase will be implemented this month and the remaining P0.40 per kWh will be staggered in April and May billings.

Meralco, however, said those rates still exclude the impact of taxes and system loss.

For this month, if taxes and system loss will be added, the increase will be equivalent to P0.62 per kWh, the power distributor said.

Meralco said it would announce on Friday the final rate adjustment for March.

The generation charge accounts for more than half of the electric rate.

It is a pass-through charge that is paid to the power suppliers. Meralco only earns from distribution, supply, and metering charges.

Meralco’s generation costs are usually influenced by the exchange rate, the supply-demand situation and its effect on electricity spot market prices, and international fuel prices.

The ERC said it has been informed by Meralco of the implementation of a deferred collection to cushion the impact of increases in generation charges.

The ERC said such increase shall be subject to further validation by the commission as to compliance with the underlying power supply agreements and substantiation of any fuel pass through component, as applicable.

Meralco said the escalation of prices in the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) contributed to the rise in the generation charge in its franchise area for the February supply month.

Its suppliers also had to use more expensive alternative fuels to ensure the continuous supply of electricity.

“To recall, the generation charge reduction in February was largely due to two factors.  One, there was minimal use of expensive alternative fuel by the First Gas plants.  Two, the supply situation improved so that the secondary price cap was not triggered for an entire month, the first time this happened since October 2021,” Meralco vice president and head of utility economics department Lawrence Fernandez told The STAR last weekend.

MERALCO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Water

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
What we call summer here has just started. We are resigned to having our power situation iffy, at best. But more important than power, will we have enough water?
Business
fbtw
S&P expects sluggish Philippine credit growth on rising interest rates

S&P expects sluggish Philippine credit growth on rising interest rates

7 hours ago
Their outlook reflected loan uptake that will suffer at the hand of higher interest rates.
Business
fbtw
SM Investments to spend P5.5 billion to delist shipper 2GO

SM Investments to spend P5.5 billion to delist shipper 2GO

2 days ago
SM Investments Corp. would spend over P5 billion to voluntarily delist 2GO Group Inc. through a tender offer, which is set...
Business
fbtw
Dollar reserves retreat as government paid foreign debts

Dollar reserves retreat as government paid foreign debts

13 hours ago
The Philippines' gross international reserves settled at $99.3 billion as of end-February.
Business
fbtw
DMCI earnings fatten in 2022 on surging energy prices

DMCI earnings fatten in 2022 on surging energy prices

1 day ago
Conglomerate DMCI Holdings, Inc. saw its bottom-line fatten in 2022 on the back of higher energy prices.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Dollar reserves slip below $100 billion anew

Dollar reserves slip below $100 billion anew

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 59 minutes ago
The country’s foreign exchange buffer slipped below $100 billion in February, ending four consecutive months of increases,...
Business
fbtw
Pag-IBIG sees sustained hike in loan demand

Pag-IBIG sees sustained hike in loan demand

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 59 minutes ago
The Home Development Mutual Fund, commonly known as Pag-IBIG Fund, is confident that the growing loan demand of members will...
Business
fbtw
Index ekes out gain amid regional rout

Index ekes out gain amid regional rout

By Iris Gonzales | 59 minutes ago
Local share prices managed to advance yesterday, bucking a general downturn in regional markets, as last minute bargain hunting...
Business
fbtw
Smaller rate hike expected as inflation slows

Smaller rate hike expected as inflation slows

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 59 minutes ago
Economists are expecting a smaller rate hike by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas this month as inflation stayed below nine...
Business
fbtw
Bad loans rise in Jan, end 10-month decline

Bad loans rise in Jan, end 10-month decline

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 59 minutes ago
The non-performing loan ratio of Philippine banks increased for the first time in 10 months amid a slower credit growth after...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with