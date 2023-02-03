^

Business

Marcos appoints new employer rep in TESDA

The Philippine Star
February 3, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos has appointed educator and businesswoman Vivien Co-Say to the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) board to represent employer/industry organizations.

Co-Say, a concurrent governor at the Employers Confederation of the Philippines (ECOP), will serve the agency for a term of three years, replacing Ma. Paloma Papa, former governor of Soroptimist International of the Americas Philippines Region (A Foundation) Inc.

An educator, businesswoman and a fierce advocate of affordable quality education, Co-Say is the current president of the ICCT Colleges Foundation Inc., treasurer of VC Securities Corp. and an active member of various business and socio-civic groups, including the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Philippine Red Cross, the Philippine Association of Colleges and Universities, and the Philippine Colleges and Universities China Studies Association, among others.

Co-Say is also actively involved in ECOP‘s very own Occupational Safety and Health Academy (OSHA) as its chair, and in the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) as Region 4A private sector representative in the Sectoral Committee on Infrastructure and Development, Sectoral Committee on Social Development and Social Protection, Sectoral Committee on Academe-Industry Linkages, Regional Committee on Quality Education for All, and Sub-Committee on Regional Information and Communications Technology Committee.

She took up two years of Early Childhood Education Studies at the Brock University in Canada before earning her Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from the University of Santo Tomas. She also holds a master’s degree in Educational Administration from the Ateneo de Manila University.  She received her doctorate from the University of Santo Tomas, graduating magna cum laude in 2015.

Co-Say said she is committed to serve the agency in its mandate to help out in creating and developing training courses that are globally in demand, as well as to assist and collaborate with its stakeholders to re-evaluate the regulatory fees and training programs that promotes technical vocational graduates to become productive and competitive citizens working locally and as overseas Filipino workers.

