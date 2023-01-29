Spectrum partners reap benefits from solar projects

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) said partners of its wholly-owned subsidiary Spectrum are now reaping benefits from their solar rooftop projects.

Meralco said the solar rooftop project of The Orchard Golf and Country Club which was completed in January 2022 has since generated more than 125,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of clean energy, allowing the company to save around 10,000 kwh in monthly consumption.

This translated to P785,000 in energy cost savings.

Meralco said The Orchard’s carbon footprint was reduced by around 89 tons, equivalent to planting 4,100 trees or reducing 355,000 kilometers in vehicle travel per year.

Spectrum’s partnership with The Orchard involves solar panels with combined capacity of 99.9-kilowatt-peak (kWp) installed at the latter’s sports and leisure facility in Dasmariñas, Cavite.

Meanwhile, Spectrum’s project Biostar NutriProducts Inc., a licensed distributor and manufacturer of animal health products, has so far generated some 21,520 kWh of clean energy, which translated into substantial savings of close to P167,000 since being energized in April last year.

Meralco said Biostar has also achieved 15.33 tons reduction in carbon footprint, which is equivalent to planting more than 700 trees or lowering vehicle travel per year by 61,054 kilometers.

Spectrum’s project with Biostar involves a 24.96-kWp rooftop facility at the latter’s poultry farm in San Pablo City, Laguna.

The company offers tailor-fit solutions for industrial, commercial, and residential customers through an in-depth understanding of energy consumption behaviors and strategic partnerships with world-class technology partners.

Backed by Meralco’s energy expertise and proven safety track record, the renewable energy company has been providing services and solutions to help customers reduce their costs while taking part in saving the planet.

Spectrum has been actively engaging partners from the private sector in various industries to help them achieve their sustainability goals through clean energy.

“Since 2016, Spectrum has been committed to providing end-to-end solar services to our customers. Our partnerships with The Orchard and Biostar are testaments to how we help our partners achieve their sustainability goals while also reducing operating expenses such as energy costs,” Spectrum president and CEO Ferdinand Geluz said.

“With Spectrum’s topnotch service standards, our partners are also assured of good quality and reliable service for their solar rooftop projects,” he said.