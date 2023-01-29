^

Business

Spectrum partners reap benefits from solar projects

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
January 29, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) said partners of its wholly-owned subsidiary Spectrum are now reaping benefits from their solar rooftop projects.

Meralco said the solar rooftop project of The Orchard Golf and Country Club which was completed in January 2022 has since generated more than 125,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of clean energy, allowing the company to save around 10,000 kwh in monthly consumption.

This translated to P785,000 in energy cost savings.

Meralco said The Orchard’s carbon footprint was reduced by around 89 tons, equivalent to planting 4,100 trees or reducing 355,000 kilometers in vehicle travel per year.

Spectrum’s partnership with The Orchard involves solar panels with combined capacity of 99.9-kilowatt-peak (kWp) installed at the latter’s sports and leisure facility in Dasmariñas, Cavite.

Meanwhile, Spectrum’s project Biostar NutriProducts Inc., a licensed distributor and manufacturer of animal health products, has so far generated some 21,520 kWh of clean energy, which translated into substantial savings of close to P167,000 since being energized in April last year.

Meralco said Biostar has also achieved 15.33 tons reduction in carbon footprint, which is equivalent to planting more than 700 trees or lowering vehicle travel per year by 61,054 kilometers.

Spectrum’s project with Biostar involves a 24.96-kWp rooftop facility at the latter’s poultry farm in San Pablo City, Laguna.

The company offers tailor-fit solutions for industrial, commercial, and residential customers through an in-depth understanding of energy consumption behaviors and strategic partnerships with world-class technology partners.

Backed by Meralco’s energy expertise and proven safety track record, the renewable energy company has been providing services and solutions to help customers reduce their costs while taking part in saving the planet.

Spectrum has been actively engaging partners from the private sector in various industries to help them achieve their sustainability goals through clean energy.

“Since 2016, Spectrum has been committed to providing end-to-end solar services to our customers. Our partnerships with The Orchard and Biostar are testaments to how we help our partners achieve their sustainability goals while also reducing operating expenses such as energy costs,” Spectrum president and CEO Ferdinand Geluz said.

“With Spectrum’s topnotch service standards, our partners are also assured of good quality and reliable service for their solar rooftop projects,” he said.

MERALCO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos administration eyes sale of government assets to fund Maharlika
play

Marcos administration eyes sale of government assets to fund Maharlika

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
The Marcos administration is considering selling some government assets to fund its proposed sovereign wealth fund.
Business
fbtw
DMCI, UnionBank rejoin PSEi; Megaworld, Robinsons Land out

DMCI, UnionBank rejoin PSEi; Megaworld, Robinsons Land out

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
The changes take effect on February 6.
Business
fbtw
Elon Musk, White House discuss electric vehicles

Elon Musk, White House discuss electric vehicles

8 hours ago
Tesla head Elon Musk met with senior White House officials Friday to discuss the Biden administration's push to grow the electric...
Business
fbtw
Sharp slowdown in Philippines growth seen this year

Sharp slowdown in Philippines growth seen this year

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The Philippine economy may not be able to sustain its robust growth and would in fact experience a sharp slowdown this year,...
Business
fbtw

Changing times

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
The Philippine remittance market revenue, which was at $680 million last year, is expected to grow to $1.84 billion by 2030, or a compounded annual growth rate of 13.3 percent.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
More efficient budget process eyed in 2024

More efficient budget process eyed in 2024

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 46 minutes ago
The government will prioritize projects that are ready to be implemented next year as it targets to be efficient in budget...
Business
fbtw
GDP growth forecasts upgraded

GDP growth forecasts upgraded

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 46 minutes ago
Japan’s Nomura and British banking giant HSBC raised their economic growth forecasts for the Philippines this year after...
Business
fbtw
P1K polymer banknotes now in more ATMs

P1K polymer banknotes now in more ATMs

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 46 minutes ago
A total of 39 million pieces of P1,000 polymer banknotes are now in circulation and available in more automated teller machines...
Business
fbtw
PBEd, USAID partner with DSWD for youth skills training program

PBEd, USAID partner with DSWD for youth skills training program

By Catherine Talavera | 46 minutes ago
A business-led education advocacy group is partnering with the Northern Mindanao unit of the Department of Social Welfare...
Business
fbtw
Banks tighten standards for corporate borrowers

Banks tighten standards for corporate borrowers

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 46 minutes ago
Philippine banks tightened their lending standards for corporate borrowers but these were further relaxed for consumers in...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with