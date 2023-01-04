^

Business

Bank lending continues ascent in November — BSP

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
January 4, 2023 | 2:22pm
credit
Credit growth is crucial for any economy that depends on consumption.
Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — Bank lending continued to expand in November as the Philippine economy reopened for business in past months, but an analyst expects hefty interest rates to temper credit growth. 

Excluding lending among each other, outstanding loans of universal and commercial banks grew 13.7% year-on-year in November, slightly lower than the 13.9% expansion recorded in October, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas reported Wednesday.

Data showed this was the 16th straight month of loan growth despite the BSP’s aggressive rate hikes meant to temper consumer demand fueling painfully-high inflation. Month-on-month, credit inched up 0.3%.

At the same time, more money circulated in the domestic economy during the month. A separate BSP report also released on Wednesday showed M3, the broadest measure of money supply, fattened 5.4% year-on-year in November to P15.6 trillion. Growth proved flat compared to the preceding month.

Sought for comment, Nicholas Antonio Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, expects credit growth to slow down in the coming months. 

“Growth of lending to productive sectors lags consumer lending suggesting that the rise in loan growth is partly driven by the sugar high from reopening and the fact that BSP has yet to lift the cap on credit card rates,” he said in a Viber message. 

Data broken down revealed loans to businesses grew 12.4% on-year in November, inching down from 12.5% growth in the preceding month. 

Consumer loans accelerated 24.1% on an annual basis, faster than the 22.6% expansion in October. The central bank said the growth came from an increase in credit card loans, motor vehicle loans, and salary loans.

“In the coming months, we can expect loan growth to continue but at a muted pace as rate hikes bite,” Mapa added. 

BANGKO SENTRAL NG PILIPINAS

CREDIT GROWTH

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Is it over?

By Boo Chanco | 15 hours ago
Many if us want to believe that the COVID plague is over. After over two years, we have learned to live with COVID.
Business
fbtw
Solar Philippines to convert 3,000 hectares of land for solar projects

Solar Philippines to convert 3,000 hectares of land for solar projects

22 hours ago
Solar Philippines New Energy Corp. announced its plan to convert lands located in Nueva Ecija and Bulacan for solar energy...
Business
fbtw

‘The economy in 2023’

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 15 hours ago
The national economy in 2023 will follow a growth path that is predicted in part by the country’s development program.
Business
fbtw
Real estate exposure of Philippine banks eases in September

Real estate exposure of Philippine banks eases in September

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 15 hours ago
The exposure of Philippine banks and trust entities to the volatile property segment eased to 21.19 percent in end-September...
Business
fbtw
UnionBank stock rights offering price to range from P54.48 to P58.38

UnionBank stock rights offering price to range from P54.48 to P58.38

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 15 hours ago
Union Bank of the Philippines is set to offer shares to existing shareholders at a range of P54.48 to P58.38 per share under...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Asian markets rise again as traders consider China reopening

Asian markets rise again as traders consider China reopening

47 minutes ago
Analysts said concerns about the impact of the mass outbreak were playing off against optimism that the long-term outlook...
Business
fbtw
Converge unit gets the green light to provide connectivity services in Singapore

Converge unit gets the green light to provide connectivity services in Singapore

By Ramon Royandoyan | 3 hours ago
Converge ICT Solutions Inc. has secured Singapore’s approval to sell international connectivity within the city-st...
Business
fbtw
BPI says working to 'reverse' duplicate transactions amid complaints

BPI says working to 'reverse' duplicate transactions amid complaints

By Ramon Royandoyan | 5 hours ago
The Bank of the Philippine Islands said Wednesday it is working to reverse duplicate transactions during the New Year’s...
Business
fbtw
DITO confirms 46% drop in planned capex for 2023

DITO confirms 46% drop in planned capex for 2023

6 hours ago
Neither of DITO’s larger and established competitors have stopped spending and expanding.
Business
fbtw
Solar Philippines targets end of '23 for landbank conversion

Solar Philippines targets end of '23 for landbank conversion

6 hours ago
I’d argue that the most valuable aspect of SPNEC is its ability to package its land with shovel-ready projects.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with