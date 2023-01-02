^

MVP Group ready to assist rehab efforts following NAIA crisis

Philstar.com
January 2, 2023 | 9:47am
NAIA glitch
Passengers look at a screen showing flight information at terminal 3 of Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay, Metro Manila on January 1, 2023. Thousands of travellers were stranded at Philippine airports on January 1 after a "loss of communication" at the country's busiest hub in Manila forced hundreds of flights to be cancelled, delayed or diverted.
AFP / Kevin Tristan Espiritu

MANILA, Philippines — Tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan has extended any support his conglomerate could provide the national government, just a day after a power outage crippled air travel in and out of the Philippines.

In a tweet from his personal account on Monday, Pangilinan said that the MVP Group is open to support the rehabilitation efforts after power issues shut down operations in the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Pangilinan controls PLDT Inc., one of the country's largest and oldest telcos providers.

"If our Group could be of any help to DOTr/CAAP, we’d be happy to participate - colocation of 2nd, even 3rd, redundancies in our nationwide data centers, required connectivities - fiber, satellite, wireless - robust even redundant power supply protection etc. Let’s all support," he tweeted.

The power outage took hours to resolve, leaving air traffic in limbo. Radar and navigation facilities were also unresponsive on January 1.

Even then, the Pangilinan-led utility, Manila Electric Co., said they found no issues from their end amid the NAIA crisis.

Filipinos and foreign tourists were likewise stranded in ports around the world amid the disruption.

As of 2018, the Philippines had 13 radars in place. Alongside satellite-based communications, navigation and surveillance systems for air traffic management, the former Duterte administration's transport department said this meant this covered the country's entire airspace.

Pangilinan was set to head home from Tokyo but was rerouted to mid-flight to Haneda in Japan, after three hours of flying. 

"We’re told radar and navigation facilities at NAIA down. I was on my way home fm Tokyo - 3 hours into the flight, but had to return to Haneda. 6 hours of useless flying but inconvenience to travelers and losses to tourism and business are horrendous. Only in the PH. Sigh," the tycoon also tweeted.

Philstar
Food security

By Boo Chanco | 11 hours ago
Food security is increasingly a serious concern for many countries.
Hectic and Loud

By Francis J. Kong | 9 days ago
Christmastime can be hectic, expensive, and loud.
All runways lead airlines to recovery

All runways lead airlines to recovery

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 11 hours ago
On a humid Wednesday afternoon in Singapore, an Airbus A321neo moved about the runway of Changi Airport with trembling in...
IMF: New taxes may raise P350 billion for Philippines

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 11 hours ago
There is ample scope to enhance the Philippines’ revenue mobilization through new and additional tax measures that could raise close to P350 billion, according to the International Monetary Fund.
2022 year-end review

By Wilson Sy | 11 hours ago
2022 was a tumultuous year for investors.
Data: PHL airspace outage left thousands stranded, hundreds of flights cancelled

Data: PHL airspace outage left thousands stranded, hundreds of flights cancelled

By Ramon Royandoyan | 20 minutes ago
The airspace outage around the Philippines left tens of thousands of passengers affected amid peak travel season, as the crisis...
LIST: Canceled flights for January 2 due to NAIA air traffic outage

LIST: Canceled flights for January 2 due to NAIA air traffic outage

43 minutes ago
As of 9:30 a.m., these flights have been called off, according to advisories from the Department of Transportation.
NEDA releases new five-year Philippines Development Plan

NEDA releases new five-year Philippines Development Plan

By Louella Desiderio | 11 hours ago
The National Economic and Development Authority has released the country’s development plan for this year until 2028,...
Economists expect inflation at over 8%

Economists expect inflation at over 8%

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 11 hours ago
Inflation may have accelerated further and likely peaked in December, according to a poll of leading bank economists. However,...
Higher volume to anchor PSEi in 1st trading week

Higher volume to anchor PSEi in 1st trading week

By Iris Gonzales | 11 hours ago
As the local stock market starts the new year on a shortened trading week, analysts expect immediate support for the benchmark...
