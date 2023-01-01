Manila flights still â€˜on holdâ€™ as authorities iron out navigation issues

Manila flights still ‘on hold’ as authorities iron out navigation issues

There are no airborne commercial flights in the Philippines as technical issues affect the country's air traffic system on January 1, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said flights to and from Manila are still “on hold” as the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) fix technical issues.

The MIAA, which is in charge of operations in the four terminals at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, said its crisis management and emergency response teams have already been fielded to address issues on ground.

“In view of this, passengers were advised to await instructions or announcements from the airlines and stay inside the terminals and approach the nearest airline or airport help desk for updates,” the MIAA press statement read.

Technical issues, which carrier Cebu Pacific said included a power outage at the Philippine Air Traffic Management Center, caused delays and diverted international and domestic inbound flights on Sunday.

The MIAA noted that airline operators have also launched contingency measures to address concerns.

Meanwhile, the CAAP earlier said that "it is better to secure the aircrafts on the ground to avoid any airborne accident" as it fixes technical issues.

“The CAAP is now putting in place emergency protocols to addres the situation and enable flight operations to resume as soon as possible," the MIAA said.