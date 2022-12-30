^

Business

GSIS releases P100 million for education subsidy

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
December 30, 2022 | 12:00am
GSIS releases P100 million for education subsidy
The agency said the GSIS Educational Subsidy Program (GESP) for the current academic year would provide P100 million financial assistance to 10,000 qualified children of GSIS members.
BusinessWorld

MANILA, Philippines — State-run pension fund Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) will release P100 million in assistance as part of its education subsidy to members’ children.

The agency said the GSIS Educational Subsidy Program (GESP) for the current academic year would provide P100 million financial assistance to 10,000 qualified children of GSIS members.

The students will each receive an educational subsidy of P10,000 per academic year.

GSIS president and general manager Wick Veloso said the program aims to help government workers and retirees who are still sending their kids to college.

The program received a total of 12,140 applications nationwide.

Of the 10,000 selected grantees, 23 percent each came from South Luzon and Mindanao, 22 percent from North Luzon, and 20 percent from the Visayas.

The remaining 12 percent were grantees from Metro Manila.

GSIS said grantees were selected based on the members’ employment status, annual basic salary and loan payments.

The qualified children of members are also enrolled in any four or five-year course in a Commission on Higher Education-registered private institutions or state universities and colleges with a general weighted average of 80 percent.

In order to receive the subsidy, GESP recipients must submit the duly signed and notarized GESP agreement, information sheet with two copies of the student’s latest pictures, and Land Bank of the Philippines account number.

The requirements must be submitted to the nearest GSIS office within 60 calendar days from the publication of the list of qualified students in the GSIS website or official social media account.

GSIS said it aims to extend aid to more recipients and support its members’ goals to fulfill their dependent’s educational needs.

GSIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippine shares cap 2022 flat, putting a chaotic year to rest

Philippine shares cap 2022 flat, putting a chaotic year to rest

By Ramon Royandoyan | 7 hours ago
Local shares closed flat on the last trading day of 2022, capping a year of volatility.
Business
fbtw
Globe SIM registration site up after outage due to 'potential minor vulnerabilities'

Globe SIM registration site up after outage due to 'potential minor vulnerabilities'

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Globe said the “potential minor vulnerabilities” may expose their customers’ data to “serious th...
Business
fbtw
Home prices sustain modest growth in Q3, but rising interest rates to cap ascent

Home prices sustain modest growth in Q3, but rising interest rates to cap ascent

By Ramon Royandoyan | 9 hours ago
Home prices in the Philippines continued their modest ascent in the third quarter, although higher interest rates could temper...
Business
fbtw
Calling inflation's peak, BSP says prices likely soared higher in December

Calling inflation's peak, BSP says prices likely soared higher in December

By Ramon Royandoyan | 13 hours ago
In a statement on Thursday, the central bank projected inflation would land between the range of 7.8-8.6% in December. Inflation...
Business
fbtw
Vietnam reports strong economic growth of 8%

Vietnam reports strong economic growth of 8%

9 hours ago
Vietnam's economy grew by eight percent in 2022, driven by strong exports and retail sales, authorities said on Thursday...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Peso slumps by 9.3% in 2022

Peso slumps by 9.3% in 2022

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 51 minutes ago
The peso slumped by 9.3 percent this year, hitting an all-time low of 59 to $1 in October amid the hawkish US Federal Reserve,...
Business
fbtw
Inflation peaked at over 8% &ndash; BSP

Inflation peaked at over 8% – BSP

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 51 minutes ago
Inflation likely quickened and peaked above eight percent this month after accelerating to a 14-year high of eight percent...
Business
fbtw
PSEi ends flat in year&rsquo;s last trades

PSEi ends flat in year’s last trades

By Richmond Mercurio | 51 minutes ago
The local stock market finished 2022 flat as investors opted to stay in the sidelines on the last trading day of the yea...
Business
fbtw
Vehicle production accelerates by 7%

Vehicle production accelerates by 7%

By Catherine Talavera | 51 minutes ago
While the Philippines continued to post an increase in motor vehicle production in the 11 months of the year at 6.9 percent,...
Business
fbtw

Optimism abounds: BOI sees investment influx next year

By Catherine Talavera | 51 minutes ago
The government remains confident about the country’s ability to attract more investments in the coming year, thanks to recently passed reforms that create a more conducive business environment.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with