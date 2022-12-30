GSIS releases P100 million for education subsidy

The agency said the GSIS Educational Subsidy Program (GESP) for the current academic year would provide P100 million financial assistance to 10,000 qualified children of GSIS members.

MANILA, Philippines — State-run pension fund Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) will release P100 million in assistance as part of its education subsidy to members’ children.

The students will each receive an educational subsidy of P10,000 per academic year.

GSIS president and general manager Wick Veloso said the program aims to help government workers and retirees who are still sending their kids to college.

The program received a total of 12,140 applications nationwide.

Of the 10,000 selected grantees, 23 percent each came from South Luzon and Mindanao, 22 percent from North Luzon, and 20 percent from the Visayas.

The remaining 12 percent were grantees from Metro Manila.

GSIS said grantees were selected based on the members’ employment status, annual basic salary and loan payments.

The qualified children of members are also enrolled in any four or five-year course in a Commission on Higher Education-registered private institutions or state universities and colleges with a general weighted average of 80 percent.

In order to receive the subsidy, GESP recipients must submit the duly signed and notarized GESP agreement, information sheet with two copies of the student’s latest pictures, and Land Bank of the Philippines account number.

The requirements must be submitted to the nearest GSIS office within 60 calendar days from the publication of the list of qualified students in the GSIS website or official social media account.

GSIS said it aims to extend aid to more recipients and support its members’ goals to fulfill their dependent’s educational needs.