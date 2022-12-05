^

Business

Foreign chambers want zero tariff on hybrid vehicles

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
December 5, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Several foreign chambers have expressed support for calls for the government to include hybrid vehicles in the proposed executive order granting zero tariffs on the importation of electric vehicles (EVs).

In a recent press conference for the Arangkada Philippines forum, Korean Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines president Hyunchong Um expressed support for the imposition of zero tariffs on EV imports.

He pointed out that in some countries, governments offer subsidies to lower the price of EVs to facilitate the shift to such vehicles.

“But I think for the Philippines, just even removing the tariffs, that would be a great benefit not only to the environment, but for preparing for the next stage of the automotive industry,” Um said.

He also supports calls of including hybrid vehicles under the planned zero tariffs.

“I think hybrid or a combination will be a good start, with changing the combustion engine to electric cars,” he said as he emphasized the need for setting up the EV infrastructure, particularly charging stations.

In late November, the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Board endorsed an executive order that will temporarily reduce the tariff rates on certain EVs to zero percent to help develop the industry and address the impact of climate change.

“We want to encourage the adoption, the use of e-vehicles because that will address pollution issues and, of course, adaptations to climate change; and we believe that’s the future,” Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said in an earlier press briefing in Malacañang.

“But more importantly, we want to be part of the value chain globally in this drive to get to these new industries, new growth drivers. And hopefully, we can develop our own industries, and this reduction in tariff is part of that building up of ecosystem,” he said.

The EO also aims to expand market sources and encourage consumers to consider acquiring e-vehicles, improve energy security by reducing dependence on imported fuel, the NEDA said in a statement.

The order will modify tariff rates on certain e-vehicles like passenger cars, buses, mini-buses, vans, trucks, motorcycles, tricycles, scooters and bicycles, including their parts and components. It will reduce the most favored nation tariff rates to zero percent for five years on completely built up units of certain e-vehicles, except for hybrid-type vehicles.

It will also modify tariff on certain parts and components of e-vehicles from five percent to one percent for five years.

“As of now, the hybrid will not be affected by this change in the tariff rates. But as we said, we will review the performance of this reform after one year to see if there is a need to also include  hybrid,” Balisacan said.

According to earlier news reports, the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP) submitted a position paper to the Department of Energy (DOE) arguing that the planned zero tariffs on EVs should also cover hybrids.

Australian-New Zealand Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines vice president Bradley Norman highlighted the environmental element of the planned zero tariff on EVs, as it works to bring in EVs into the Philippines as cheaply as possible, in line with efforts to replace fossil-fueled vehicles.

“It will certainly be great if it can be applied to the hybrids as well because there seems to be the bridge between the fossil-fueled motor vehicles to electric vehicle,” Norman said.

Meanwhile, Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Philippines Inc. vice president Nubuo Fujii and American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines executive director Ebb Hinchcliffe also expressed support for the planned zero tariffs on EVs.

ELECTRIC VEHICLES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Does the P250-B Maharlika Wealth Fund make sense?

Does the P250-B Maharlika Wealth Fund make sense?

By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Lawmakers allied with President Marcos are pushing for the creation of a P250-billion sovereign wealth fund. But will it work...
Business
fbtw
OPEC+ likely to maintain oil output levels

OPEC+ likely to maintain oil output levels

14 hours ago
For OPEC+, the big unknown in the oil equation is how heavily sanctions will hit Russian supply.
Business
fbtw
Peso pierces 55:$1, highest in 4 months

Peso pierces 55:$1, highest in 4 months

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 days ago
The peso continued to strengthen against the dollar, piercing 55 to $1 yesterday to hit its strongest level in nearly four...
Business
fbtw
Work-from-home policy to spur demand for office space in provinces

Work-from-home policy to spur demand for office space in provinces

By Catherine Talavera | 1 day ago
The government’s move to allow 100 percent work-from-home arrangement for information technology- business process management...
Business
fbtw
CIMB aims to double loan book next year

CIMB aims to double loan book next year

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Digital banking services provider CIMB Bank Philippines aims to double its loan book next year to service the needs of its...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
No respite this month from inflation

No respite this month from inflation

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 42 minutes ago
Inflation quickened last month and is expected to accelerate further to reach its peak this month amid soaring prices of food...
Business
fbtw
Public warned vs persons posing as BSP employees

Public warned vs persons posing as BSP employees

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 42 minutes ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has cautioned the public against unscrupulous individuals who unlawfully represent themselves...
Business
fbtw
Government hikes borrowings to P182.4 billion for October

Government hikes borrowings to P182.4 billion for October

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 42 minutes ago
The government increased its borrowings for the third consecutive month, rising by 25 percent in October largely due to the...
Business
fbtw
PLDT to fast track construction of cable landing stations

PLDT to fast track construction of cable landing stations

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 42 minutes ago
Telco giant PLDT plans to fast-track the construction of its cable landing stations in Aurora and Davao as it eyes to invest...
Business
fbtw
Market to take cue from inflation results

Market to take cue from inflation results

By Iris Gonzales | 42 minutes ago
Investors took profits from the market last week ahead of the release of the November inflation data this week.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with