^

Business

Solar, wind to lead Philippines' clean power expansion in next decade — Fitch

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
November 21, 2022 | 1:37pm
Solar, wind to lead Philippines' clean power expansion in next decade â€” Fitch
In an emailed commentary on Monday, a unit of Fitch Ratings built an optimistic case for renewable energy capacity in the country owing to a bulk of investments and government support. 
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ wind and solar energy sectors are forecast to drive clean power growth in the country in the coming 10 years amid an expected influx of foreign investments and strong government support.

From 2022 to 2031, non-hydropower projects are projected to grow at a yearly average rate of 10.4% to 6.8 GW, Fitch Solutions, a unit of the Fitch Group, said in an e-mailed report to journalists on Monday.

If realized, non-hydropower would surpass Fitch Solutions’ 10-year growth projection of 5.8 GW for conventional thermal projects.

Tailwinds for the sector’s growth will largely come from strong government support to meet its ambitious targets of 35% renewable electricity and 15.3GW of renewable capacity by 2030, according to the report. To achieve this goal, Fitch Solutions said the government would likely push through with its plan to allow full foreign ownership of clean power projects.

READ: RE sector to be opened soon to full foreign ownership

However, Fitch Solutions said there’s a need to hike investment into improving and expanding the Philippines’ grid network to accommodate the growth in renewables.

Data compiled by Fitch Solutions showed there are already 127 non-hydropower renewable power projects in development, totaling 21.4GW in capacity. Of that figure, 78 are solar photovoltaic projects.

“We expect this legislation amendment to go through, attracting more foreign investment into the sector, either through consortiums, single-owners, or even cooperation with local companies,” the Fitch unit said.

“This will promote private sector involvement and foreign direct investments (FDIs) in the Philippines, further diversifying the competitive landscape and providing much-needed capital to improve the power sector. By promoting competition in the power sector, domestic companies will face increasing pressure to innovate and adapt to compete with international peers,” it added.

The country’s energy mix is largely dominated by dirty energy, which includes electricity from coal-fired power plants and natural gas. The Duterte administration imposed a moratorium on coal-fired power plants to support the transition to renewables. 

The country is woefully dependent on imported fuel, leaving it vulnerable to price swings in global fuel prices. This dependence on imports has contributed to the country’s inflation struggles, which soared to near 14-year highs as of October. 

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY

PUBLIC SERVICES ACT

RENEWABLE ENERGY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
It&rsquo;s more expensive in the Philippines

It’s more expensive in the Philippines

By Boo Chanco | 3 days ago
It really is more fun in the Philippines.
Business
fbtw
DOE seeks revision of foreign investment negative list

DOE seeks revision of foreign investment negative list

By Richmond Mercurio | 15 hours ago
The Department of Energy will seek for the revision of the foreign investment negative list to reflect the opening of the...
Business
fbtw

Sugar quota

By Boo Chanco | 15 hours ago
The best outcome for our sugar industry is to be set free from the apron strings of the government. After all these years, it should be able to stand on its own. Sugar industry leaders should be ashamed that they...
Business
fbtw

Mighty dollar stumbles

By Wilson Sy | 15 hours ago
Last month, we noted that the US dollar marked a “significant turning point” after the Fed communicated thru Nick Timiraos of Wall Street Journal that it would be stepping down its rate hikes (see Peak...
Business
fbtw
PNB selling more properties

PNB selling more properties

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 15 hours ago
Lucio Tan-owned Philippine National Bank is disposing more properties to raise about P1.6 billion as its earnings continued...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Disney boots CEO, brings back Bob Iger to lead company

Disney boots CEO, brings back Bob Iger to lead company

3 hours ago
The change, a dramatic turn of events for the world's largest media company, was effective immediately, Disney said in a...
Business
fbtw
Hong Kong leads Asia losses on fresh China Covid fears

Hong Kong leads Asia losses on fresh China Covid fears

3 hours ago
The news threw a spanner in the works for investors who had grown hopeful of a gradual reopening after Beijing eased a number...
Business
fbtw
Quick Take: Dennis Uy is consolidating his food biz and 4 more market updates

Quick Take: Dennis Uy is consolidating his food biz and 4 more market updates

6 hours ago
It would certainly be ballsy for DAU to push forward with an IPO under these market conditions.
Business
fbtw
A quick look at the week ahead

A quick look at the week ahead

6 hours ago
PREIT was supposed to announce its final price tomorrow, and begin sale on Friday, but that’s an exceptionally tight...
Business
fbtw
Firms face debt payment woes &ndash; BSP

Firms face debt payment woes – BSP

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 15 hours ago
The tightening financial environment amid a spate of aggressive rate hikes may result in more firms having difficulty servicing...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with