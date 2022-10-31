^

Business

Philex upbeat on mining sector’s prospects this year

Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
October 31, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine mining sector will have an upbeat year this 2022 on the back of favorable foreign exchange movement (forex) and government support, according to top officials of Philex Mining Corp.

Philex chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan expects this year to be a good year for the company and the industry in general.

“I trust that on the basis of our sustained performance, 2022 will still be a relatively good year for the company and for the industry,” he said.

“The recent pronouncements of the government toward the mining industry has given us hope, as we strive even harder to contribute to the development of the mining industry in general, and uplift the lives of our host communities in particular,” he said.

The government under President Marcos has not waned from its resolve for mining to be one of the major contributors to accelerate economic recovery, the company said.

The company cited Marcos’ emphasis on the importance of utilizing and developing the country’s natural wealth and resources in the recent multi-stakeholder forum organized by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

Philex  also said the continued strengthening of the dollar  is a positive factor to the company’s revenue which is denominated in  dollars.

The government support and the forex movement allow the industry to enjoy a healthy outlook despite the current global concerns of high inflation, and industrial production and supply issues in countries such as China, the company said.

“In spite of the current concerns worldwide, particularly on the high levels of global inflation, the volatility of currencies and of metal prices, we maintain a positive outlook, considering that copper, one of our major products, has been identified as a green metal necessary for the global fight against climate change,” Philex president and CEO Eulalio B. Austin Jr. said.

“Philex will continue to raise the bar to promote right and principled mining, particularly where ESG, sustainability and, most especially, resiliency are concerned,” he said.

The Philippine government is luring in investments in processing facilities for green metals in the country.

The so-called green metals used in cleaner-energy applications include copper, nickel, cobalt, lithium, and rare earth metal or elements.

As of end-September, Philex registered a 17-percent decline in core net income to P1.543 billion due to lower copper price, decreased metal output, and higher power rates?despite efficient deployment of operating costs and expenses.

The company’s revenues inched lower to P7.677 billion from P7.742 billion on the back of lower gold and copper prices, which was tempered by favorable exchange rate effect.

FOREX
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Government eyes P215 billion from debt market in November

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The government plans to borrow P215 billion from the local debt market in November, even as it failed to secure its target amount this month amid rising interest rates due to persistently high inflation here and...
Business
fbtw

Of wisdom and humility

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
A friend and mentor, the late Dr. Ravi Zacharias, talked about wisdom and humility.
Business
fbtw

The least cost option

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
In its official website, the Energy Regulatory Commission describes itself as a world-class and independent electric power industry regulator that equitably promotes and protects the interests of consumers and other...
Business
fbtw
PAL taps climate scientist to lead decarbonization

PAL taps climate scientist to lead decarbonization

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines has hired a scientist to outline the airline’s roadmap on decarbonization as it sets...
Business
fbtw

Aboitiz redeems bonds ahead of maturity

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Aboitiz Power Corp. has fully redeemed its 2018 fixed-rate retail bonds ahead of its maturity schedule.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;BSP has $30 billion more to defend peso&rsquo;

‘BSP has $30 billion more to defend peso’

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has another $30 billion in foreign exchange buffer that it can spend to calm the volatility...
Business
fbtw
Government more than doubles borrowing in September

Government more than doubles borrowing in September

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The government ramped up its borrowings for the second consecutive month, more than doubling to P488.64 billion in September...
Business
fbtw
IT-BPM office space demand seen slowing down in Q4

IT-BPM office space demand seen slowing down in Q4

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
Office space demand from Information Technology-Business Process Management sector may slow down this quarter due to a government...
Business
fbtw

Peak dollar?

By Wilson Sy | 1 hour ago
The US dollar fell for the second straight week, taking a breather from the relentless rally that sent it to its highest level in 20 years, powered by the unprecedented pace of tightening by the Fed. 
Business
fbtw
Market to trade in tight range this week

Market to trade in tight range this week

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Stocks are expected to trade at a tight range this week – shortened by the All Saint’s Day holiday – with...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with